The QRL and Queensland Maroons Origin coach Paul Green have agreed to part ways, with Green set to take his coaching career in a different direction.

Green oversaw the 2021 State of Origin series, his first in charge having taken over from an interim leader in Wayne Bennett, who delivered a famous 2020 series win for the Maroons.

The fortunes of Queensland were at the other end of the spectrum in 2021 though, with Queensland being blown off the park in the first two games of the series.

The result brought with it plenty of speculation regarding Green's future, although it was thought the QRL would offer Green a longer-term contract with a fulltime role, in a similar vein to that of Brad Fittler in New South Wales.

It has emerged today though at the QRL will part ways with Green, the board wanting a coach committed long-term. Green is well-known to want to return to the NRL at some point, following his previous role with the North Queensland Cowboys where he delivered a famous premiership in 2015.

Green said in a statement that he couldn't guarantee he wouldn't pursue a head coach job in the future.

“After much consultation and discussion post the Origin series, both the QRL and I have decided to move in different directions,” Green said.

“The basis for this is simple, the QRL wants to ensure that they have certainty around the Origin coach not wanting to pursue an NRL head coach job, and whilst I could give them that certainty for the 2021 series, I cannot guarantee that this would be the case in the future.

“We all understand the dynamics and volatility around NRL club head coach roles and ultimately, that is where I see myself when the right opportunity opens up.

“I agree with the QRL’s desire for stability in the Origin coach job and to that end, I felt compelled to be transparent with my broader plans and thus this decision. I have loved every minute of this job as it is every Queenslanders dream to coach this team.

“Whilst we didn’t win the 2021 series, I feel that the future is very bright for the Queensland team and wish them and the new coach the very best for 2022 and beyond.”

Green's decision will bring with it immediate speculation that the coach could be back in NRL land sooner than first thought. There has been plenty of speculation regarding the futures of coaches like Michael Maguire at the Wests Tigers, Ricky Stuart at the Canberra Raiders and even Brad Arthur at the Parramatta Eels, while both Trent Barrett at the Canterbury Bulldogs and Kevin Walters at the Brisbane Broncos will need good starts in 2022 to starve off pressure.

The former Cowboys' mentor has also been heavily linked with a move to the NRL's newest expansion club, with the decision on which club - the Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Jets or Brisbane Firehawks - likely to be announced in October with a view for the club to begin in 2023 or 2024.

Wayne Bennett is thought to be the first preference for all three clubs however.

Queensland will now begin a process to appoint a new coach, with Bennett himself back on the agenda given he currently doesn't have a coaching contract for 2022.

Former Maroons coach Mal Meninga may also throw his hat back into the ring, given his greatly reduced role with the Australian side, while former players Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater have all either been part of last year's squad or shown interest in coaching in the future.