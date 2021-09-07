The Brisbane Broncos are understood to have released prop Ethan Bullemor, with the young forward tipped to join Manly, per 7 News' Chris Garry.

Garry's report suggests the 21-year-old will venture south of the Tweed to the Sea Eagles on a three-year deal from next season.

St George Illawarra were reportedly keen on acquiring Bullemor's services, however the 110kg prop is believed to be nearing a deal as Manly's first recruit for next season.

EXCLUSIVE: The Broncos have released Ethan Bullemor effective immediately. I expect him to sign a three year deal with Manly. Dragons were keen too but Manly are confident they have him long-term.@7NewsBrisbane — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) September 7, 2021

The Sea Eagles have placed a large degree of their signing focus to within their own four walls, with the likes of Lachlan Croker (2023), Kieran Foran (2022), Reuben Garrick (2023), Morgan Harper (2023), Sean Keppie (2024), Haumole Olakau'atu (2024), Brad Parker (2023), Josh Schuster (2024), Toafofoa Sipley (2023) all signing new deals in 2021.

Forward Curtis Sironen is the only confirmed departure from Brookvale, while centre Moses Suli is nearing a switch to the Dragons worth a reported $1.7 million.

Bullemor has played 25 games for the Broncos since making his debut for the Red Hill club last year.

Having featured on 17 occasions in 2021, Bullemor has emerged as a key asset from the interchange under Kevin Walters and was awarded with his first start of the season in their Round 25 win over Newcastle.