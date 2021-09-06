It is being reported that Manly Sea Eagles' centre Moses Suli will almost certainly join the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2022 season.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield told Fox Sports' NRL 360 on Monday night that the powerful Manly centre has joined the Dragons.

"There's a story there that Moses Suli, a very good centre who was nearly man of the match two weeks ago at left centre, he's gone. He's gone to St George. Contract signed," Rothfield said.

There is a ten-day cooling-off period on all contracts before official announcements can be made however in light of backflips in previous seasons.

It's understood however that there is a minor detail stopping the contract from going through.

The Dragons reportedly had Manly pay them a figure of $50,000 for the early release of winger Jason Saab, who is now a permanent fixture in Manly's starting 13.

Manly will request that money back before Saab joins the Dragons, with the 23-year-old still on contract at the Sea Eagles next year on a figure reportedly worth around $550,000.

“There is a bit of drama there. Jason Saab when he left St George to go to Manly early they charged Manly $50,000," Rothfield told the show.

“Manly want their $50,000 back to release him. So once that is paid he will be at St George Illawarra next year."

It's been reported previously that Suli has been frustrated by a lack of first grade action this year, only playing 12 games, but having a handful of them off the bench, and one as the 18th man.

He has fallen behind Brad Parker and Morgan Harper as the starting centres following some poor early season form, and while he will be first man in if there is an injury in the centres, he is otherwise unlikely to feature in Manly's upcoming finals campaign.

Des Hasler's side finished fourth on the table and will play the Melbourne Storm in a qualifying final on the Sunshine Coast on Friday evening.