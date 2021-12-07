As the rumour mill continues to spin over a possible Kalyn Ponga switch to expansion side the Dolphins, two NRL legends have weighed in on the matter.

Wayne Bennett's Redcliffe-based side was awarded an NRL licence in mid-October after talks droned on for an extended period of time over the matter.

With the Dolphins entering the league in 2023, the club has attempted to sign several players from a number of sides however only have two figures currently committed to be at the club for their NRL debut.

Storm second-rower Felise Kaufasi and, as of today, Parramatta forward Ray Stone are the only two on Wayne Bennett's roster as of current.

The biggest name rumoured to be on the way to Queensland is Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga with the 23-year-old set to command the biggest contract in the NRL should he elect to make the move.

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, NRL greats in the form of Cooper Cronk and Braith Anasta have both warned the superstar of the dangers of moving to another club, let alone a brand new one.

“Going anywhere is a risk, you never truly know how it will turn out,” Cronk explained.

“I don’t know Kalyn but I think he’s a guy who is quite loyal and committed.

“I know Newcastle threw some money at him to get him away from the Cowboys... but he seems pretty committed to achieving some things and being dominant as opposed to a gun for hire.

The Knights managed to make finals in 2021 for the second consecutive year, however were defeated in week one of the series by Parramatta 28-20.

With Ponga able to opt-out of the final two years of his contract should he wish to, it seems the stars might just align for Bennett in his quest to coax the star up north.

Despite the big money, the Dolphins will inevitably take a few years to adjust to life in rugby league meaning that Ponga could very well spend the prime years of his career toiling at the foot of the table.

Anasta echoed Cronk's sentiments, emphasising that a lot could go wrong for Ponga should he move to Bennett's side simply for financial reasons.

“You may sign that $1.5 million-per-year deal but if you don’t play that well and the team doesn’t go that well, then your value over the next seven or eight years goes down and you end up really where you were, and you’ve had limited success.

“So it’s a risk because your longevity in the game is important. You can go to places for more money but your career may be shorter because of a lack of success, you’ve got to weigh all that up.

“It’s something most players go through in their career, we’ve all had offers from clubs you could go to but you think is there a question mark?"

Ponga is another name on a long list of talents being eyed up by Wayne Bennett to help kickstart the Dolphins' life in the NRL.

Storm hooker Brandon Smith and Maroons star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui are two names that have reportedly met with Bennett over a potential switch to the Dolphins when their contracts expire.

With the rumours set to keep circling well into the new year, things may get very interesting very quickly for the Dolphins should they start racking up the signatures.