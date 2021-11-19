Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga and Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett are understood to have held talks as the new kids on the block look to pry the Queensland fullback to Brisbane.

Ponga has been highlighted among several key Maroons figures to be on the radar of the Dolphins ahead of their inception into the NRL for 2023, a year the 23-year-old will be able to opt-out of given the contract clause in his favour.

Previous reports have suggested the Dolphins could look to make the Port Hedland-born fullback a lucrative offer in the vicinity of $1.4 million per season, a fee that would likely make Ponga the highest-paid name in the league come 2023.

KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Tries 0.9

Try Assists 4.8

Tackle Breaks

According to News Corp, Bennett has looked to increase the Dolphins' advances in holding discussions with the Newcastle superstar, with the league's newest franchise still on the hunt for their first big fish.

The Dolphins have been linked to an extensive list of Origin and international representatives since being granted the 17th NRL license, with Ponga perhaps seen as the cream of the crop.

The former Cowboy's latest link to the Dolphins comes just days after fellow Maroons star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui was also reported to have met with Bennett to discuss his future beyond 2022.

The Dolphins are also seen as the front-runners for Storm hooker Brandon Smith, who looks to be the most coveted signature in the competition.

Should the Dolphins' leading offer secure Smith's services, the Queensland club would edge out local rivals in the Titans and Cowboys, along with the Roosters and Storm.

However, Bennett's club may not have the same stance in their pursuit for Ponga, with the Knights also looking to impress the highly-desired fullback.

According to The Courier Mail, Immortal Andrew Johns' return to the Hunter could also be a catalyst in the club retaining their prized No.1, with Ponga also having held talks with the club great.

Discussions were understood to have surrounded future plans for the club that included a focal point on Ponga's position and the Knights' playmaking planning.

Should Ponga rule out any return to Queensland, it would be another blow for the Dolphins, who also recently missed out on signing Eels forward Isaiah Papali'i - with the New Zealand international having confirmed his venture to the Tigers for 2023.