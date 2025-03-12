Brisbane Broncos great Darren Lockyer has advised Ezra Mam to use his nine-game suspension as an opportunity to learn from veteran halves Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds, as uncertainty remains over when he will return to the team.

Mam, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving and driving without a licence after an October car crash, was suspended for nine matches and fined $120,000 by the NRL.

Despite being unable to play at any level during his ban, Mam is permitted to train with the Broncos.

Lockyer believes the 21-year-old should closely observe Hunt and Reynolds, the NRL's oldest starting halves combination in nearly three decades, as they guide Brisbane through the opening rounds.

"In the interim, I'd say to Ezra watch how this combination is working and see what you can learn from it," Lockyer said on Wide World of Sports QLDER.

Mam's return to the side remains uncertain, with Lockyer stating that match fitness, team form and coach Michael Maguire's confidence in his readiness will all play a role in determining when he is recalled.

"I think it's a premature conversation," Lockyer said.

"It's a long way to go and a lot can happen between now and then with the current combination."

"His day will come when he gets an opportunity to get back into the team, but when that is exactly we don't know.

Hunt and Reynolds controlled the game with precision in the Broncos' 50-14 demolition of the Roosters, with Lockyer praising their measured approach and ability to guide the team.

"They understand what the team needs from each individual and they are prepared to do that," he said.

"I thought it was very measured from both of them. They combined and complemented each other."

"Some good signs there. I mean it's only one game, but the signs were there in the trials. The important part now is (the players) keep their feet on the ground. There were a lot of things to like."

The Broncos will look to build on their dominant start when they face the Raiders in Canberra on Saturday.