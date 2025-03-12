Brisbane Broncos legend Sam Thaiday is taking part in the 2025 World's Greatest Shave, committing to bleaching his hair bright blonde before shaving it off to raise awareness and funds for Australians battling blood cancer.

The former Maroons and Kangaroos enforcer is using his platform to support the Leukaemia Foundation's campaign, which aims to raise $12 million this year.

Thaiday, who first attended a World's Greatest Shave event in 2024, admitted he regretted not participating sooner.

"Being able to attend the World's Greatest Shave event last year in Brisbane and help shave some heads propelled me to want to sign up this year to take part," he said.

"Seeing so many people come together to shave off their hair, and do something different for such a great cause, whilst raising awareness at the same time, was really inspiring."

Before the big shave, Thaiday will spend several weeks sporting a bleached-blonde look which a far cry from his signature curly hair and thick beard.

"Last year I had a temporary colour hair spray which was the easy option, but this year I'll undergo a permanent bleached blonde 'do, and I'm looking forward to rocking it for a few weeks before the big shave," he said.

It will be the first time since his wedding in 2011 that he will shave his beard, joking that the transformation may leave him unrecognisable.

"I haven't had a clean-shaven face since I got married and that was years ago," he said. "I might look like a little kid again. I'm turning 40 this year, so I guess that every year I can take off, the better."

Thaiday has long been involved in charity work but said meeting children battling blood cancer was a major factor in his decision to take part.

"I've been fortunate to meet some very inspiring kids living with blood cancer in my time as both a player at the Brisbane Broncos and through my charity work since retiring from the club," he said.

"Upon learning from the Leukaemia Foundation that more infants, toddlers, children and teenagers are diagnosed with blood cancer than any other cancer in this country, I knew I had to do something to help."

Blood cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer among children in Australia, with incidence rates rising by 40% over the past two decades. Thaiday sees his commitment as a small gesture compared to the daily struggles faced by families battling the disease.

"As a dad and parent, you never want to see your own child go through something like blood cancer, so if I can help build awareness by using my profile, my voice, my face, and my hair, I'm all in," he said.

"At the end of the day, my hair is a small sacrifice compared to what children and families who are fighting blood cancer go through every day. No one should have to go through that in their lifetime."

Leukaemia Foundation CEO Chris Tanti praised Thaiday's involvement, urging more Australians to take part.

"We heavily rely on the generosity of people like Sam, who sign up to shave, cut or colour their hair and fundraise during the World's Greatest Shave, and deeply encourage people of all ages to get behind this year's campaign," Tanti said.

"Funds raised ensure we can continue to fund crucial blood cancer research and offer individuals and families accommodation – a home away from home – while they are going through treatment, assistance with transport to appointments, education and information around their specific type of cancer, as well as other practical, financial, emotional and mental health support."