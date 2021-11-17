The Dolphins have reportedly turned their attention to Gold Coast star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui for 2023, with coach Wayne Bennett understood to have held conversations with the Maroons prop.

Since arriving from Melbourne, Fa’asuamaleaui has been a key figure in the Titans' new era as they embark on further finals contention in hopes of claiming their maiden NRL premiership.

The Dolphins will also be looking to make an immediate impact in their inaugural season, threatening to spoil their state rival's party in aiming to secure a premiership first, with a plethora of local talent in their sights to aid their push.

Fa’asuamaleaui is currently contracted to the Titans until the end of 2023, however the final year of his deal is understood to be a player option clause, meaning he is open to discussions with rival clubs and therefore could be tempted by a move to the NRL newcomers.

The 21-year-old is set to be in the middle of a contractual tug-of-war between the two Queensland clubs, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the Titans have offered a significant bumper deal to Fa’asuamaleaui - a four-year upgrade valued at $3.3 million.

Fa’asuamaleaui is understood to be nearing a decision on his future for 2023 and beyond, however the Origin representative is torn on his options, with joining Bennett on the Gold Coast a potential lure.

“Both clubs are attractive, so it’s a really tough one ... Tino is pretty torn," Fa’asuamaleaui's agent Simon Mammino told News Corp.

“If they can retain Tino, it will be a huge statement for the Titans.

“I think he is leaning towards staying but the chance to be coached by Wayne and be closer to his family in Gympie is a definite consideration.”

The Dolphins have also been a vocal suitor for Fa’asuamaleaui's former teammate and Storm star Brandon Smith, who is also being courted by several clubs, including the Titans.

Recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan recently stated his beliefs that the Dolphins were leading the race for the New Zealand international, with the new kids on the block competing with the Roosters, Titans, Cowboys and Storm for Smith's services.

Smith will return to Melbourne following a trip to Queensland and New South Wales to meet with interested parties.