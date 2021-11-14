The Dolphins are confident in signing off-contract Storm star Brandon Smith for 2023.

The NRL's 17th side are among several clubs with Smith's services in their sights as the New Zealand international continues to meet with rival clubs.

While Melbourne are also confident of retaining their gun forward, Smith has begun speaking to as many as four interstate clubs, having toured the facilities of the Titans, Cowboys and Dolphins.

Smith is also expected to meet with the Sydney Roosters before he makes a return to Victoria, with a decision on his future tipped to land as early as this month.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 26

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.5

LB Assists

Dolphins recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan believes his club are a strong chance of having Smith line up for the Redcliffe-based side for Round 1, 2023 despite interest elsewhere.

“I’m not saying we are definitely going to get him, but I think we have our noses in front,” O’Sullivan said, per The Australian.

“The Titans will think they are in front and I’m sure the Roosters will also think they are in front.

“We’ll find out in the next week or so who ends up in front.

“The money has stopped now so it’s a matter of where Brandon wants to go.”

He joked that he was only at the #Redcliffe Leagues Club to play the pokies, but the @DolphinsRLFC could soon hit the jackpot by signing Storm hooker Brandon Smith. @AdamJackson_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/TzuMB2IPoh — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) November 11, 2021

The Dolphins are understood to have secure their first player signing for their inaugural NRL campaign in 2023, with Wynnum-Manly Seagulls junior Harrison Graham understood to have signed a development contract.

While the Dolphins will continue to swoop on potential targets, the club's most important signing so far has been in the form of their coach, Wayne Bennett.

“Wayne is a huge factor in getting Brandon. I had a meeting with a manager the other day and he said I wouldn’t be meeting you if it wasn’t for Wayne Bennett," O'Sullivan added.

“Wayne has reinvented himself as a coach in the last three years. He has an incredible aura and I see players’ eyes light up when he talks to them."

According to The Australian's report, the Dolphins have offered a deal to Smith worth in the vicinity of $900,000-per-season, a figure north of the Titans and Roosters.

Smith and fellow Storm hooker Harry Grant are set to compete for the No.9 jumper again in 2022, with the former having also shown his flexibility to feature at lock under Craig Bellamy this year.

With NSW forward Dale Finucane having departed for Cronulla this off-season, Smith could take on a greater role in the Storm's forward structure with Grant fit and firing from dummy-half.

Despite Smith's versatility, O'Sullivan is if the belief both stars will be eager to cement their place as Melbourne's premiers rake.