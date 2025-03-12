Newcastle Knights have secured the services of untested NRL combine winner Marcus D'Acre on a low-cost, salary-cap-exempt train-and-trial deal, banking on his long-term development despite his complete lack of rugby league experience.

The signing comes in stark contrast to the club's record-breaking $14 million contract offer for Dylan Brown.

D'Acre, who has represented Canada and Hong Kong in rugby union, was a standout at the NRL combine, attracting interest from multiple clubs before choosing Newcastle.

His deal, worth just $1,200 a week, is half-funded by the NRL and does not impact the club's salary cap.

“I'm so blessed and honoured to be in this position in the first place, I'm not taking it for granted,” D'Acre said, speaking with SMH.

While players like Jordan Mailata transitioned from rugby league to the NFL, D'Acre is attempting the “Reverse-Mailata,” swapping rugby union for league in an unprecedented shift.

Prior to the combine, he had never touched a Steeden, training with Cronulla Sharks only for a brief introductory session.

“I am doing the reverse. Except I'm not six-foot-nine and 350 pounds,” he joked.

“I'm looking forward to it and am super honoured for this opportunity that the NRL have presented. Taking a chance on me is the biggest blessing that could happen.”

D'Acre will officially link up with the Knights in May while continuing his economics degree at Queen's University in Canada.

His development will be a long-term project, with the club planning a three-to-four-year timeline before he is ready for top-grade football.

“Speaking to my agent, he mentioned it's a good club with a lot of rich history and the management sounded pretty adamant about my growth as an NRL player one day,” D'Acre said.

“It's not going to be a one or two-year thing, it will take three or four years, and they sounded willing to work with me to grow. That's what I want as a rugby player, someone who will take the time to help me out and understand the sport.”

His transition will begin in the outside backs, where he will learn the game's structures before potentially shifting positions as he develops.

“I'm taking baby steps. Starting off on the wing and centres is a great place to start,” he said. “Once I understand the patterns, shapes and various calls, I can see myself moving down in numbers depending on how times change and how I enjoy it.”

D'Acre is under no illusions about the challenges ahead but is determined to make his mark.

“I think I have the potential to do some damage in rugby league. It's going to take some time. I've been watching it for so long and I'm lucky enough to have trained with the Sharks and been up close and personal with those boys,” he said.

“I can see what the level is like and it's some of the highest rugby I've seen in person. Given some time, you never know where an opportunity like this can take you.”