The Perth Bears have confirmed Gareth Holmes will become the club's new general manager of football.

Holmes is currently the CEO of NSW Cup ouftit the North Sydney Bears who are linked up with the Perth Bears as they prepare to enter the NRL in 2027.

Having held that role for the last five years, Holmes has previously spent time with the Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs, while he has worked with the NRL and Australian Kangaroos while Mal Meninga was coach across three decades in the sport.

“Gareth has been working closely with our team over the past year as we bring the Perth Bears to life while also recognising and honouring the legacy of the North Sydney Bears,” Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie said of the appointment.

“His hard work, trust and innovation was integral to securing our landmark partnership agreement and establishing our elite pathways system.

“I can't wait to work even closer with Gareth as he joins the Perth Bears.

“It's a pivotal time for the club with our inaugural season not too far away now and I know that Gareth has all the characteristics and experience to ensure our football operations will be on the right track.”

Holmes, who is expected to start his new role straight away, will first be tasked with landing the final signings for the Bears' inaugural season, with Mal Meninga building what he believes is a competitive side.

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As it stands, the Bears have 19 players locked in for their inaugural season, with Jamie Humphreys also believed to have joined from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The appointment of Holmes comes after David Sharpe, who was first appointed to the role in August of 2025, left.

The Bears confirmed he was leaving the role on April 23 this year, with the club doing little in the way of recruitment since despite the build for their inaugural season continuing.

De Ceglie said Holmes was picked for the role after a robust process, while Holmes said it was an exciting opportunity.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and one I haven't taken lightly given what North Sydney means to me and to rugby league history,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with Mal and the team to build elite pathways and a high-performance culture from the ground up.

“I've seen first-hand over the past year the ambition, planning and care that's gone into this, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the playing group, staff and the Western Australian rugby league community to help deliver something the whole Bears family can be proud of.”