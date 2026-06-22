Kodi Nikorima has entered extension talks with the Dolphins amid whispers of his departure and a potential Super League switch.

The negotiations add further intrigue to who takes the Dolphins' number six jersey in 2027, amid reports that Warrington Wolves playmaker George Williams is set to join the Dolphins next season.

When Zero Tackle contacted the Dolphins regarding the signing, they told us there was no confirmation of the move yet.

With the Courier Mail reporting Nikorima will be offered a chance to remain at Redcliffe, all eyes will be on him and his partnership with Isaiya Katoa over the coming weeks to see if he can retain his jersey.

Nikorima has expressed his eagerness to continue his NRL journey at Redcliffe.

"I'd love to stay here, Brissy is home," Nikorima told ESPN.

"I'm an inaugural player here, so I'd love to continue that.

"I obviously know this is a business at the end of the day. I do have options elsewhere, which I'm going through now with my management.

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"You guys will soon know in the next couple of weeks."

Nikorima also credited his current form to a former teammate.

"I give credit to the six-month stint I had at South Sydney," Nikorima said to ESPN.

"Spending time there, especially learning from Cody Walker, really helped my ball-playing.

"He's really helped just by watching him and how he goes about his business."

If Nikorima's negotiations fall short, he is suspected to weigh up a move to England to play alongside his brother Jayden at the Bradford Bulls.

Whilst contract talks heat up for the five-eighth, another member of the Dolphins spine has been linked to State of Origin honours.

Hooker Jeremy Marshall King became eligible for the NSW Blues earlier this year, after the changes allowed him to play for New Zealand and his state.

The Kiwi hooker is a key part of the Dolphins' rise and six-game winning streak, and with the Blues currently struggling to match Harry Grant's creativity around the ruck, King could be a point of difference.

The current favourites for the hooker position are Reece Robson, Apisai Koroisau and Wayde Egan; however, with Robson failing to generate spark and Koroisau not getting a run at jersey 14, the prospect of a shock selection in King should not be ruled out.