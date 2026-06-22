The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Ben Hunt will play on for another year, re-signing for the 2027 NRL season.

The veteran half and hooker has been unsold on whether he would play on or retire at the end of this year, but he has ultimately decided to extend his career by at least 12 months.

“The Broncos have always been home for me and I'm incredibly grateful for everything this Club has given me over the years,” Hunt said on his re-signing.

“I love being part of this group, I still feel like I've got plenty to offer and my body feels great.

“I really enjoy helping the younger players develop and navigate their own journeys in the NRL."

The move will see him continue to play either in the halves or hooker for the Broncos, although does raise questions from a squad balance point of view at Red Hill, with coach Michael Maguire looking for answers currently at the end of six straight losses.

Brisbane have recently re-signed halfback Tom Duffy, while they gain Jonah Pezet from the Parramatta Eels at the end of the year, with the club already confirming Adam Reynolds will head off into retirement.

With halfback sorted, and Ezra Mam likely to remain at five-eighth, the Broncos also have Cory Paix, Cameron Bukowski and Blake Mozer locked away as possible number nines for 2027.

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The club are also in talks with Billy Walter, although the currently injured utility is unsure whether he will remain at the Broncos given both salary cap and roster constraints.

The club's manager of recruitment and pathways Simon Scanlan said Hunt's signing was important for the squad given his experience.

“Ben's experience and leadership are invaluable to our squad,” Scanlan said.

“He leads with a calmness and professionalism that only comes from spending so many years at the highest level, and the younger players benefit from having him around.

“His versatility and football IQ provide great value and depth to the squad, but just as importantly, he sets high standards every day and continues to have a huge impact on our culture.”

Brisbane's salary cap does have some wiggle room with Payne Haas to depart for the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the season, but they have already spent a large chunk of that on Mitch Barnett, while other upgrades for younsters and stars alike will, or already have, soak up the rest.

Hunt's decision to play on will see him, provided he stays fit and continues to be selected, in with a chance at cracking 400 NRL games.

He started his career with 187 games at the Broncos between 2009 and 2017, playing in the 2015 grand final, before he played 147 for the St George Illawarra Dragons between 2018 and 2024. He has played another 31 since returning to the Broncos at the start of 2025.

He recently was caught in the crossfire of media attention with Brisbane great Corey Parker all but suggested he should retire, with Hunt taking little time to hit back at the former lock forward who himself is a member of the 300-game club.

“He has given it to me a few times," Hunt said on 4BC Radio in Brisbane.

“No, I didn't (contact him).

“I know ‘Coz' quite well, we played together for a long time and he is obviously in radio now and he has to have an opinion on things and that's fine.

“I am used to all this stuff with ex-players having their opinions on what should be going on in and out of clubs.

“They probably don't know what is going on inside clubs because they aren't in there, but they are entitled to their opinions.”