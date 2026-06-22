Wests Tigers centre Starford To'a will join Manly on a two-year deal from 2027 after being granted an early release from the final two seasons of his contract with the joint-venture club.

The 25-year-old had been contracted with the Tigers until the end of 2028 but will now make the move to the Northern Beaches after agreeing to terms with the Sea Eagles.

The Tigers confirmed the news in a media release on Monday afternoon.

"Originally contracted through until the end of 2028, the Wests Tigers and To'a have mutually agreed to his release to take up this new opportunity," the club said.

To'a said his immediate focus remains on finishing strongly with the Tigers before making the move to Manly.

“This is my fifth season at the Tigers, and I want to make the most of the time I have left here,” To'a said.

“I'm really grateful for the opportunity at the Sea Eagles, and I know I will be super excited to join Manly once my job here is done.”

Manly coach Kieran Foran welcomed the signing, praising both To'a's football ability and character.

Loading matchup…

“Starford is a quality player and a really good person,” Foran said.

"We look forward to welcoming Starford and his family with open arms next season."

Tigers coach Benji Marshall thanked To'a for his contribution to the club and wished him well for the future.

"We're really grateful for what "Star" has done for the club over several years,” Marshall said.

“We're glad to have him with us until the end of this season, and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

To'a has played 87 NRL games since making his debut for the Knights in 2019, making five appearances this season for Marshall's side.

His arrival at Manly comes at an important time for the club, with outside back Reuben Garrick departing at the end of next season. The vacancy could open the door for To'a to cement a starting centre role when he arrives in 2027.