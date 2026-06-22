Latrell Mitchell exited South Sydney Rabbitohs training after only 30 minutes on Monday morning, with it now being revealed he has torn his calf.

Mitchell, who was due back to face Parramatta Eels this weekend, had one game to prove his fitness before Laurie Daley could summon him for a Blues comeback to play Queensland in a decider.

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that won't be happening though, with the fullback and centre suffering a torn calf.

It's unclear at this stage what the grade of the injury is, however, he will miss at least the next month of football as he recovers. That rules him out until at least the end of the State of Origin series.

Mitchell was due to return against the Eels from a previous back injury that he sustained at Magic Round, subsequently ruling him out of the first two games of the Origin series.

Mitchell has only been limited to nine appearances in 2026, and will now need to wait longer before he can commence a run into September, with the Rabbitohs still in the mix to play in the finals.

It's believed Jack Wighton is also not yet ready to return, while Campbell Graham is also sidelined with South Sydney's backline depth being tested through the busy middle third of the season.

State of Origin 3 will be played in just over two weeks, with teams to be picked this Sunday evening - it's believed Latrell Mitchell was a genuine chance of playing given the Blues struggles for much of the first two games, while the Rabbitobhs clash Parramatta on Thursday evening.