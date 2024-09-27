The Penrith Panthers are the undoubted heavy favourites as they head into their fifth straight preliminary final, this year against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Panthers have been the measuring stick in recent years, winning three premierships on the run, and while they didn't finish at the very top of the table, they were in the top two, and have had daylight behind them to most of the competition.

Cronulla, who have struggled against Penrith in recent times, including during their clash this year at Shark Park, finished in the top four and finally broke their seven-match finals losing streak last weekend with a semi-final win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

Here is a full betting and odds preview for the game.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, September 27.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Match winner

The Panthers flogged the Sharks by more than 40 points earlier this year and come into this game on the back of a week off, so there is absolutely no surprise they are the raging favourites.

As it stands, they are paying just $1.22, while the Sharks are rank $4.30 outsiders.

Margin and line

Given the Panthers - across their last three games - have now scored the last 80 points unanswered against Cronulla, there is little surprise that a win of 13 points or more is the shortest price here.

It pays $1.90, while the line is also set at 12.5 points - you can get Penrith at $1.95 in that market. Cronulla to be inside 12.5 points is paying $1.85.

The Panthers to win between 1 and 12 points is paying $3.20, while you can get $5 on a Sharks win by the same margin, or $13 for a 13 points or greater win.

First and any-time try-scorer

The try-scorer market is as one sided as you'll see it for any game. Brian To'o ($7.50), Sunia Turuva ($8.50), Dylan Edwards ($11) and Izack Tago ($12) are all either equal or shorter odds than any Shark, with Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo also paying $12 to cross first.

The Penrith quartet are all paying $2.40 or less to score anytime, and have all found the tryline as least twice in their last five games.

There is value to be found in the anytime market though. Luke Garner has scored four tries in his last three games and sits at $3.25, while Braydon Trindall scored a double last time out, has been in red-hot form, and is paying $4.

Other options could include James Fisher-Harris ($6), Briton Nikora ($4) and Thomas Hazelton ($8.50).

Total points

The total points mark is set at 42.5. Punters aren't expecting this one to be a high-scoring affair, with the under paying $1.85, and the over $1.95.