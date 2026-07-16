North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has given a positive update on his star halfback ahead of their upcoming clash with the Dolphins on Sunday.

Dearden hasn't played since Round 10, when he was struck down with a nasty syndesmosis injury, and has since been sidelined, missing the entire State of Origin series for the Queensland Maroons.

He was named in the 22 jumper on the extended reserves for this weekend's clash, but is firming for a return if he gets through the training sessions throughout the week.

“We've got three sessions left," Payten said to Cowboys media on Tuesday.

“He's going to get some running tomorrow (Wednesday) and join the team for our main session.

“As long as he pulls up from that, we expect him to play.”

It is understood Dearden had a major setback in his return for the Cowboys after a diagnosis of a fracture in his ankle, weeks after his scans confirmed a syndesmosis problem.

It has slowed things down majorly, but the Cowboys haven't missed a beat without their star general, pulling off a thrilling golden point victory against the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday.

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Scott Drinkwater delivered a crushing blow to the boisterous fans at Brookvale, nailing a field goal in extra time to send the Cowboys home with the two points.

In a see-saw affair, Payten was just happy to come away with a win despite having the chance to close it out before golden point.

"We did it the hard way and showed a fair bit of fight and ticker and probably could have won it a couple of times," Payten said on Sunday following his side's win.

"Our next four or five weeks are against teams that are in and around us.

"You win, you jump up, so it's a very important win within the context of the season."

Thomas Mikaele missed out on selection for the Cowboys this weekend after showing delayed symptoms of concussion early in the week, and will be rested until he makes a full recovery.

Meanwhile, John Bateman continues his luckless year of injuries after picking up a minor hamstring strain, limiting him to 23 minutes against Manly.

The Cowboys will be prepared for a determined Dolphins side out to prove a point following a 66-0 defeat by the Cronulla Sharks in Redcliffe on Saturday.

The Sharks made light work of the Origin-depleted side, handing the Dolphins its second 50+ loss of the year, with both occurrences taking place in front of home fans at Kayo Stadium.

The Cowboys will travel to Suncorp Stadium to face the Dolphins, closing out Round 20 on Sunday afternoon.