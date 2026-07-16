ARLC Chairman and acting NRL chief executive Peter V'landys has admitted to turning his attention towards re-developing the Super League in his embark to globalise the code.

V'landys is fresh off securing a record-breaking $5.3 billion TV rights deal for the NRL, which involves plans to introduce a 20th NRL team as early as 2029.

It is expected to place the NRL in good financial hands, and is looking to add either a fifth Brisbane side or a second New Zealand club by the turn of the decade.

It will see the NRL played regularly over three countries, while adding a fourth with the Las Vegas endeavour, which has been majorly successful for rugby league growth in what are unfamiliar waters.

V'landys now wants to capitalise on the British Super League, admitting it is crucial to having the Northern Hemisphere competition thriving if they are to make their mark on the global sporting market.

“We've been totally focused in the last two to three months on this broadcast deal, so we now will turn our minds to Super League,” he told SEN's Kick Off.

“It's important for us to have Superthe League strong and vibrant.

“There's no secret that they've got financial problems over there, and if they don't fix them, they'll have a massive train crash. We don't want to see that. Loading matchup…

“We want to see Super League thrive in England. It's important to us, it's important to the international game, and it's important to sell the game globally.

“So, we'll certainly be looking at the Super League in much greater detail in the next few weeks, and hopefully we'll be able to do some deal.” V'landys and former NRL CEO Andrew Abdo have been exceedingly ambitious in expanding the NRL across the Australasian region. It includes the entry of the Perth Bears next year, followed by the ground-breaking PNG Chiefs' arrival 12 months later, before a third team in three years is introduced in 2029.

The NRL is also set to undergo its fourth year of travelling to Las Vegas, in which the contract with the Nevada government expires after 2028.

Four NRL and two Super League clubs fly to the United States to take part in the rugby league festival, to spread the rugby league gospel in America's gambling capital.

If V'landys opts to purchase the Super League, the NRL may have plenty more games in England during the year after the Vegas contract dries up.

Reports emerging last year suggest the NRL is keen on a Global Round and on taking its beloved 13-man code across different areas around the world to showcase its tenacity and high-octane nature.

If the NRL is successful in striking a deal to buy the Super League because of its financial troubles, it could act as a direct pathway to the NRL.

To strengthen the junior talent pipeline through Australia, Super League clubs could potentially act as a 'feeder club', playing against established players and in a professional environment.

It makes for an intriguing few months of negotiations between the top two premier rugby league competitions in the world.

Meanwhile, the Super League will kick off Week 19 of the 2026 season at 5 am (AEST) tomorrow.