It was meant to be a month on the sidelines for Api Koroisau, but the Wests Tigers co-captain is now on track to make a remarkable early return in Saturday night's must-win clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

After suffering a pectoral muscle strain during the Tigers' Round 18 defeat to the St George Illawarra Dragons, Koroisau was ruled out for up to four weeks, with an early August return considered the best-case scenario.

However, just two weeks after the injury, all indications suggest the veteran hooker is closing in on an unexpected comeback that could provide a massive lift for Benji Marshall's side.

The Tigers' finals hopes are hanging by a thread heading into their meeting with the Bulldogs, making Koroisau's potential return all the more significant.

When the teams were initially named on Tuesday, Koroisau was listed among the reserves, with Jared Haywood named to start at hooker and Josese Lanyon selected on the interchange bench as cover in the number nine role.

While his inclusion in the extended squad raised eyebrows, it was Koroisau's involvement at training that has fuelled confidence around his availability.

Koroisau was spotted training with the NRL squad on Tuesday before again taking part in Thursday's main session, suggesting his recovery has progressed far quicker than first anticipated.

In another positive sign for the Tigers first choice hooker returning, Lanyon trained with the club's NSW Cup side on Thursday, further indicating Koroisau is in line to play.

Loading matchup…

It is understood the 33-year-old will still need to successfully complete Friday's captain's run before being given the green light to face Canterbury.

Should he pass that final fitness test, it would complete an extraordinary recovery from an injury that initially looked set to keep him out for the best part of a month.

Koroisau's influence on the Tigers extends well beyond his individual performances. The premiership-winning hooker is one of the club's senior leaders and remains a key organiser around the ruck, with his experience and composure proving invaluable to one of the NRL's youngest squads.

His return would also come at a crucial time for a club that has endured one of its most turbulent weeks of the season.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Jarome Luai will leave Concord at the end of the current campaign after the Tigers agreed to release the star playmaker from the final year of his contract. Luai is set to join the Parramatta Eels in 2027 before linking with the PNG-based expansion franchise when it enters the competition in 2028.

The announcement has dominated headlines and added further uncertainty around the club's future, placing even greater importance on the Tigers' on-field performance this weekend.

With their finals hopes rapidly fading, a victory over the Bulldogs is essential if Wests are to remain in the hunt.

Having their captain back in the middle could provide the spark they desperately need, with Koroisau now just one training session away from completing a stunningly early return to the field.