Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh is set to remain in the nation's capital despite recent reports suggesting he is on the way out early before his contract finishes.
The fiery enforcer remains under contract with the Raiders until the end of 2027, meaning he and his agent, Jeff Jurotte, cannot speak to rival NRL clubs until November 1 of this year.
Although a telling update from Jurotte will give Raiders fans a sigh of relief, indicating that he is settled in the nation's capital and a move away was "all speculation", according to The Canberra Times.
The jury is still out on whether Horsburgh can fit within the Raiders' salary cap in 2028, but a new $5 billion TV rights deal kicking in at the same time as his contract expiry may play a role in extending his time at the club.
The TV deal, which will start in 2028, is set to increase the NRL's salary cap. It means teams will hopefully get more wiggle room in keeping their star players.
"We haven't spoken to any clubs at the moment because we can't obviously," Jurotte told The Canberra Times.
"[Raiders chief executive Don Furner] and I have spoken about different scenarios and salary caps and whatever - if Canberra's got salary cap issues.
"But at the moment he's very happy there, and he's contracted to the end of '27, and at this stage that's where we sit."