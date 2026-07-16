Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh is set to remain in the nation's capital despite recent reports suggesting he is on the way out early before his contract finishes.

The fiery enforcer remains under contract with the Raiders until the end of 2027, meaning he and his agent, Jeff Jurotte, cannot speak to rival NRL clubs until November 1 of this year.

Although a telling update from Jurotte will give Raiders fans a sigh of relief, indicating that he is settled in the nation's capital and a move away was "all speculation", according to The Canberra Times.

The jury is still out on whether Horsburgh can fit within the Raiders' salary cap in 2028, but a new $5 billion TV rights deal kicking in at the same time as his contract expiry may play a role in extending his time at the club.

The TV deal, which will start in 2028, is set to increase the NRL's salary cap. It means teams will hopefully get more wiggle room in keeping their star players.

"We haven't spoken to any clubs at the moment because we can't obviously," Jurotte told The Canberra Times.

"[Raiders chief executive Don Furner] and I have spoken about different scenarios and salary caps and whatever - if Canberra's got salary cap issues.

"But at the moment he's very happy there, and he's contracted to the end of '27, and at this stage that's where we sit."

He also toured Broncos facilities in 2024 after a reported rift between him and Ricky Stuart

Although that has long been forgotten about within the club, he has reached some career-best form following a reconciliation with his coach.

Raiders boss Furner also confirmed that he has not asked for an early release and will see out the remaining year and a half on his contract.

"Corey has not asked for permission to negotiate. Definitely not," Furner also said to The Canberra Times.

The Raiders are reportedly looking to retain Hudson Young and Ethan Sanders before they get a chance to head onto the open market in November.

With Young no doubt coming with a major price tag, and rightly so, there are fears it could create a pinch in other areas within its salary cap for 2028.

Whether it'll be Horsburgh is unknown, but at this stage, it looks like he will play for the Green Machine in 2027.

The club currently sits in 12th position on the ladder this year, with seven wins and 10 losses to its name after claiming the minor premiership in 2025.

Despite a shaky season to date, back-to-back wins against the Dragons two weeks ago and a 40-16 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday have sparked some momentum for a backend season assault.