The NRL's crackdown on hip-drop tackles has been held up as a blueprint for rugby union, with the code now pushing for similar laws after a horror injury to a player on the radar of several league clubs.

Queensland Reds officials are advocating for World Rugby to outlaw the dangerous tackling technique following the serious injury suffered by rising star Treyvon Pritchard during a Junior Wallabies clash earlier this week.

Pritchard broke his ankle and also suffered a syndesmosis injury in the incident, with the injury expected to sideline the highly-rated outside back for an extended period.

While the debate has sparked widespread discussion in rugby circles, it also carries significant interest for the NRL, with multiple clubs already positioning themselves to lure the youngster across to the 13-man code.

The PNG Chiefs had tabled offers to both Pritchard and his brother for the 2028 season, while the Sydney Roosters have also emerged as serious contenders for his signature.

It is also understood that the Tricolours have already put a lucrative offer on the table in the hope of securing one of Australian rugby's brightest young prospects when his Queensland Reds contract expires at the end of 2027.

The Roosters are eager to continue their recent success recruiting rugby union talent after the impressive transition of Mark Nawaqanitawase, with Pritchard viewed as another player capable of making an immediate impact in the NRL.

Able to play anywhere across the backline, the versatile youngster has long been regarded as one of rugby union's premier emerging talents, making him a prized target for clubs looking to strengthen their outside backs.

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His latest injury, however, has also reignited debate around player welfare and whether rugby union should follow the NRL's lead in taking a harder stance against hip-drop tackles.

The NRL officially outlawed hip-drop tackles in 2020 before strengthening the crackdown in subsequent seasons, introducing harsher penalties and suspensions in an effort to reduce the number of serious lower-leg injuries.

Queensland Reds general manager Sam Cordingley believes World Rugby should introduce a specific law targeting the tackle, arguing the current rules do not adequately address the dangers posed by defenders swinging around the hips and dropping their body weight onto the back of a ball carrier's legs.

Hip-drop tackles currently fall under the broader category of dangerous play and foul play through Law 9.13, but Cordingley believes more direct wording is needed to better protect players.

The discussion is one NRL fans know all too well, with the league investing significant resources into eliminating the tackle after a string of ankle, knee and syndesmosis injuries across recent seasons.

For players such as Pritchard, who are weighing up long-term futures in either code, differences in player safety measures could become another factor in their decision-making.

With the Roosters and PNG Chiefs among the clubs chasing his signature from 2028, Pritchard remains one of rugby union's most coveted prospects despite his latest setback, while the injury has also shone a spotlight on whether rugby union should adopt the NRL's safety measure.