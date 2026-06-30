I really, really enjoyed Round 17.

It probably had a lot to do with the Sharks not ruining my weekend. That said, Sunday aside, it was a brilliant weekend of footy.

The Dolphins and Warriors played out an absolute classic on Saturday afternoon. The game had a huge say on this week's rankings.

Elsewhere the Cowboys bounced back via a huge upset win over Penrith, the Storm fell to a huge loss at Manly and the Dogs continued their good form by beating the Titans.

Where did your team land on this week's NRL Power Rankings following Round 17?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith may have dropped a second game in a row but you still wouldn't find a single rugby league fan who doesn't see them as the best team in the competition.

The 26-12 loss to the Cowboys wasn't without its concerns but given the Origin disruptions it is hardly panic stations.

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A Friday night game, at home, to Souths looks tricky considering all the players they'll have out.

2. The Dolphins (4)

I don't believe the Dolphins are the best team in the competition right now but they are undisputedly the form team of the comp.

The 26-24 win was their eighth in a row. Jamayne Isaako and Selwyn Cobbo both crossed for doubles yet it was still Herbie Farnworth who was best on ground. Bloke is a freak of nature!

A win in NEwcastle on Sunday, sans all the Origin stars, would be absolutely massive for the Dolphins. Finals, here they come!

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters just keep on keeping on. Their 24-18 win over the Broncos was patchy yet somehow still comfortable.

A Billy Smith double grabbed the headlines but for me the best player on the park was Naufahu Whyte. He is very quickly becoming an elite middle.

The Roosters have a bye this weekend. They can enjoy Origin Three then get serious as a very serious title charge is building.

4. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors drop from second spot for the first time in a long time via a two point loss to the Dolphins on Saturday. I wouldn't be worried if I were a Warriors fan.

They played their part in one of the games of the season. Sam Healey's 74th minute solo try looked to have banked the points for the travelling Warriors. I cannot describe how close they were to winning.

A bye this weekend will have them primed for a Top Four campaign.

5. Newcastle Knights (5)

Newcastle won their game on Sunday afternoon. As a neutral if was a tough watch but no Knights fan will care.

Dominic Young was blistering in setting up the match winner for Bradman Best. Greg Marzhew was a beast on the other wing. Kalyn Ponga was all class, as usual.

A Ponga and Best-less Knights will host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Despite the outs they'll be confident of ending the Phins win streak.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Fozball is back. As much as I loathe that term, it was hard to deny in Manly's 30-4 over old sparring partners the Storm.

Haumole Olakau'atu was an absolute monster with two tries, two line-breaks and 158 run metres. Jason Saab had a good night on his edge, leaping high for a four pointer.

They should handle the Eels on Sunday afternoon, even though it's at Commbank.

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies won their second game in a row via a crushing 32-12 win over the hapless Eels on Thursday night.

Tallis Duncan put in a worldly effort, at centre no less, crossing for a double and running for 174 metres. Keaon Koloamatangi's monster game should have earned him an Origin recall.

Friday night's trip to Commbank presents a brilliant chance to beat the Panthers.

8. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks had the bye this weekend, which allows them to process their loss to the Roosters for a full week.

They return on Saturday night in a must win contest against a depleted Broncos outfit.

Time for the Sharks to decide if they're pretenders or contenders.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys roared back into form via a 26-12 upset over the Panthers on Saturday evening.

Jeremiah Nanai earned an Origin recall via his two try effort. Jaxon Purdue threatened at five-eight. Jason Taumalolo, on his 300th game, was best on ground with a monster 197 metre effort.

A bye this weekend allows a quick refresh before what looks to be a very serious Finals tilt ahead.

10. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (11)

The Dogs recorded their third straight win, and fourth in five games, in beating the Titans 30 points to 12.

Stephen Crichton's move into the halves has proved a masterstroke. He had three try assists here and was man of the match by some margin.

A bye this weekend means the Dogs are well rested for a Finals charge that looked gone just a month ago.

11. Melbourne Storm (9)

The Storm's three game win streak was snapped in brutal fashion by Manly on Saturday due to a 30-4 score-line.

Will Warbrick crossed for his team's only try while Sualauvi Faalogo ran himself to a standstill. Otherwise, not good.

A bye this weekend sets up a huge run in. They are now in very serious danger of missing the Finals for the first time in almost literally forever.

12. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers were very much in their game with the Knights for 70 + minutes on Sunday. That said, they were unable to capture the win.

Tony Sukkar's first NRL try, in the 10th minute, was all she wrote in terms of scoring the the travelling Tigers.

A trip to Kogarah on Saturday afternoon to play the Dragons shouldn't strike any fear into them.

13. Canberra Raiders (15)

The Raiders returned to the winner's circle via a scratchy 24-16 win over the Dragons.

Xavier Savage crossed for a controversial double. Let's leave it at that. The rest of the squad should shout Simi Sasagi a drink after he carried them all afternoon.

They have the bye this weekend. Finals look long gone but a strong finish to the season can set up next year.

14. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels nightmare season continued on Friday night as they were belted by the Bunnies to the tune of 32 points to 12.

Brian Kelly had 195 run metres and a try on the night. Mitch Moses had a try assist but was otherwise awful and can consider himself very lucky to retain his Origin jersey.

The Eels host Manly on Sunday afternoon. Finals are gone but they can restore some pride in the jersey with a win over their old rivals.

15. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans failed to back up from their win over Penrith last weekend and were instead thumped 30 points to 12 by the Bulldogs.

Phillip Sami crossed for a hat-trick and topped the team run metres, again! I struggle to see how Josh Hannay allowed him to leave for the Dragons.

A bye this weekend for the Titans should allow a final chance to build some momentum for 2027. Any other hopes were dashed two months ago.

16. Brisbane Broncos (16)

The Broncos horror run continued on Friday night via a 24-18 loss to the Roosters. The loss was their seventh in a row.

Payne Haas had a lazy 205 run metres, including a ridiculous 90 post contact metres. Brandon Piakura was pretty good on the night also.

They host the Sharks on Saturday night. To say they need a win here is the understatement of the season.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons were brave, and hard done by, in their 24-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Tyrell Sloan crossed for a highlight reel double while Toby Couchman continues to justify the hype behind his obvious talents.

A home game against the Tigers on Saturday is must win if they want to avoid a dreaded wooden spoon in 2026.