Penrith Panthers enforcer Moses Leota and his management dropped a bombshell on the NRL this week, with the prop being given permission to negotiate his future away from the foot of the mountains.
Still contracted for the 2027 campaign, Leota, who has spent his entire professional career with the men from the foot of the mountains, was seen as a likely one-club player.
The 216-game veteran seemed to be Panthers all the way, but he will now test his value.
It's hard to knock him, with expansion clubs and the Panthers' salary cap at breaking point, he had every right to go and test his value.
Penrith letting him do it before November 1 will be sold as a show of good faith and loyalty by the club, and there may be some element of truth in that, but football is a business, and Leota could well sign his future away from the foot of the mountains.
Leota, on his part, reportedly wants to stay at Penrith - that doesn't take a lot of believing given the comments have pretty much been a consistent line right throughout his career.
But that doesn't mean the eight-time New Zealand representative won't be looking at what's out there.
Here are the clubs who must come to the party for his signature.
7. Sydney Roosters
The Sydney Roosters are a club typically linked to big-name players, and more often than others, when they set their sights on someone, they don't miss.
Leota is a player who would fit right into the Bondi Junction-based club. He works hard, and will add a level of no-nonsense effort that will make it easier for the flash and style of players around him to tick along.
He is, in short, the kind of signing who very likely appeals to Trent Robinson.
The Roosters are likely to lose Spencer Leniu at the end of 2027, but also have decisions to make on forwards Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Salesi Foketi, Taylor Losalu, Victor Radley and De La Salle Va'a.
There is a better than even chance they are going to drop a couple of players out of the engine room rotation, and Leota would be a more than suitable replacement.