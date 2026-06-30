Penrith Panthers enforcer Moses Leota and his management dropped a bombshell on the NRL this week, with the prop being given permission to negotiate his future away from the foot of the mountains.

Still contracted for the 2027 campaign, Leota, who has spent his entire professional career with the men from the foot of the mountains, was seen as a likely one-club player.

The 216-game veteran seemed to be Panthers all the way, but he will now test his value.

It's hard to knock him, with expansion clubs and the Panthers' salary cap at breaking point, he had every right to go and test his value.

Penrith letting him do it before November 1 will be sold as a show of good faith and loyalty by the club, and there may be some element of truth in that, but football is a business, and Leota could well sign his future away from the foot of the mountains.

Leota, on his part, reportedly wants to stay at Penrith - that doesn't take a lot of believing given the comments have pretty much been a consistent line right throughout his career.

But that doesn't mean the eight-time New Zealand representative won't be looking at what's out there.

Here are the clubs who must come to the party for his signature.

Loading matchup…