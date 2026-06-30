The Wests Tigers have confirmed the immediate departure of outside back Luke Laulilii.

Laulilii has already signed with the Perth Bears for their inaugural season in 2027, but will now join the New Zealand Warriors for the remainder of this campaign.

The Warriors are, at the time of publishing, yet to confirm the news, but it's believed that's where he is going with the Tigers simply confirming they had released the outside back early so he could take up a deal at another NRL club.

Laulilii, just 20 years of age, made his debut back in 2024, playing five games that year for the Tigers. He added four games to his tally in 2025, and has already had eight appearances this year, but none since Round 11 when he clashed with the Manly Sea Eagles.

A rising talent, he will join the Warriors to add to their backline depth for the remainder of the season which has been rocked by an ACL injury to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, whose campaign is over.

Laulilii said the joint-venture that gave him his start would always hold a special place.

“Wests Tigers will always hold a special place in my heart, I've grown up in the area and have made friends here for life," Laulilii said.

“To come through the grades at the Magpies, play with my brother and make it to the NRL to represent the Wests Tigers are lifelong memories that will always be special to me.

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“I'm grateful to Benji and the coaches for their support this year and wish all the boys all the best for the rest of the season.”

Laulilii, who has scored six tries and run for 175 metres per game in his 8 appearances this year will likely start down the pecking order at the Warriors, who utilised veterans Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on the wings in their last apprearance against the Dolphins, while Alofiana Khan-Pereira is out with a leg injury.

Tigers coach was a fan of Laulilii, and said he was happy for him to take the opportunity abroad.

“We wish him all the best as he takes up this new opportunity for the rest of the season,” Marshall said.

“I'd like to thank Luke for everything he has done throughout his time here at the Club. He's been a pleasure to coach.”