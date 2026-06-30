The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the NRL's greatest ever try-scorer Alex Johnston has suffered a calf injury and will miss a handful of weeks.

Johnston played all 80 minutes against the Parramatta Eels a week ago in what was a 32 points to 12 win, running 125 metres from 13 carries.

While he didn't look all that hampered by problems at any point during the game, it has now been confirmed by the club he suffered a calf injury during the game, and while it's a minor issue, he is expected to miss between two and three weeks.

South Sydney have confirmed that, with Edward Kosi fit to play on the other wing, it will be Dayne Jennings earning a start on the wing against an understrength Penrith Panthers outfit this weekend, while Jack Wighton also returns to the backline from a broken arm, with his centre role pushing Tallis Duncan back to the second-row.

In addition to the game against the Panthers, it's anticipated Johnston will also miss South Sydney's Round 19 clash with the Newcastle Knights, and potentially a road trip in Round 20 to play the Canberra Raiders.

He will then almost certainly be back on deck for the Round 21 home game against the Melbourne Storm.

South Sydney have other injuries running throughout their squad, with Campbell Graham and Latrell Mitchell due back in Rounds 19 and 21 respectively, while forward Sean Keppie is due back in Round 23.

Isaiah Tass and Adam Elliott will not feature again this season, with the currently seventh-placed Rabbitohs looking to mount a push for the finals, but likely needing at least five wins from their final ten games.