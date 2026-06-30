Klein again: NRL confirm referees for State of Origin 3

The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for the State of Origin decider, with Ashley Klein to again handle duties in the middle of Suncorp Stadium.

In what will be his 23rd match, Klein will be joined by the same officiating team as he has been all series.

Chris Butler, who made some head-scratching decisions from the bunker throughout Game 2, will again take up residence in the bunker, while Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson will run the touch lines.

Klein was under fire out of Game 1 after making the controversial decision to send Kalyn Ponga from the field after he wiped out Tolutau Koula, enabling the Blues to shut a 14-point gap through the final 20 minutes of the contest.

Klein escaped most scrutiny and media attention out of Game 2 despite an increased number of six-agains on the series opener, while Butler was criticised for his work in the bunker over a couple of decisions.

Butler, who is now a fulltime bunker official under new NRL policies this year, no longer takes to the field but is into his second season as the NRL's premier bunker official, having officiated the State of Origin series via technology last year.

Game 3 will kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) next Wednesday evening in Brisbane, with the Blues under fire over team selection once again, and Queensland seemingly going in as heavy favourites to take home the shield for the second year in a row.

Match officials, State of Origin 3

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Chris Butler