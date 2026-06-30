Parramatta Eels veteran utility Dylan Walker is close to confirming he will leave the Western Sydney club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Walker has been linked with a move to the English Super League for some time now, and it appears the decision is close to finalised.

The reports were all but confirmed by Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur at a press conference leading into the competition's version of Magic Round this weekend.

“There is. We've had a few conversations with him," the former Parramatta head coach, now Leeds boss, said when quizzed on Walker's future.

“I don't know exactly where it's at right now at this moment in time but he's close to deciding what his future looks like and I think we're a possibility.”

Walker, who moved to the Eels early in the 2025 season never played under Arthur in blue and gold given the coach was axed by the Eels in the middle of the 2024 campaign having coached 264 games.

A lock who can play elsewhere in the forward pack or in the halves, Arthur and the Rhinos view him as an excellent potential acquisition to add to their depth in a number of areas across the footy side.

Walker's contract at the Eels will not be renewed, with Jason Ryles continuing his war path in an attempt to build the side into a competitive one - something they haven't been able to be accused of either at the end of Arthur's tenure, or so far in Ryles' stint at the club which is into a second season.

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The Eels, who are also currently making a call on the future of Junior Paulo, still have the likes of Will Penisini, Kelma Tuilagi and Ronald Volkman off-contract at the end of this year, while single-year recruit Jonah Pezet will join the Brisbane Broncos, and outside back duo Sean Russell and Apa Twidle are off to the Perth Bears.

The only signing for Parramatta thus far is Jaydn Su'A from the St George Illawarra Dragons, although they have also been linked to Spencer Leniu from the Sydney Roosters, and Su'A's teammate centre Moses Suli.

Walker's likely departure could be joined by Jack de Belin, who has a club option that hasn't been taken up for 2027 yet, with the Eels also having options to play at lock in their system currently, led by the injured J'maine Hopgood who is signed long-term, and Charlie Guymer who has another two years to run on his current deal.