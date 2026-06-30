It is a scene Bradman Best has seen before.

The Newcastle centre is set to experience déjà vu next Wednesday, returning to Suncorp Stadium for another State of Origin decider after his last appearance for the NSW Blues followed a remarkably similar script.

Two years ago, Best pulled on the sky-blue jersey in one of the state's most memorable series decider victories. Queensland held a 4-0 halftime lead courtesy of two penalty goals, with neither side able to crack the opposition's defence. Zac Lomax later slotted a two-point field goal to narrow the margin, but the contest remained a tense arm wrestle.

Then came the moment Blues fans still remember.

Jarome Luai sliced through the line before finding Best with an offload. After briefly bobbling the ball and sending hearts racing across New South Wales, the Newcastle centre regathered before fending off club teammates Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga to score one of the defining tries of the series.

The memory still brings a smile to Best's face, but with another decider looming, he's already switched his focus to the task at hand.

"People do bring it up, it is pretty cool, but I guess I have another job to do Wednesday night," Best replied.

While the faces in the squad may have changed since that famous 2024 victory, Best believes the way to replicate that win is simple.

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"Just plenty of confidence and belief," Best answered.

"I know this is a new team, but it's been done before."

Best's selection comes after a season that has been anything but straightforward. The 24-year-old's 2026 campaign was interrupted by a groin injury in April before a calf strain sidelined him for another month.

Having returned just two games ago, Best quickly reminded Blues coach Laurie Daley what he could offer, producing a match-winning try against the Wests Tigers on Sunday that all but sealed his place for the decider.

Despite the setbacks, Best has still impressed across his nine NRL appearances in 2026, scoring three tries while averaging 144 running metres per game and maintaining an 86 per cent tackle efficiency.

Wednesday night's clash will also mark another reunion with Queensland five-eighth Sam Walker. The pair last opposed each other in a New South Wales jersey at the 2019 Under-18 State of Origin, where Walker helped Queensland to a convincing 34-12 victory. Seven years later, they'll meet again on the game's biggest representative stage with far more at stake.

The Knights' star acknowledged the rematch, stating none of them could have imagined this is where they would end up.

Away from Origin camp, Best also revealed another dream could soon edge closer to reality, with younger brother Baxter set to join the Newcastle Knights system next season.

The 17-year-old outside back, who can play at centre, wing and fullback, will complete his schooling in Queensland before relocating to Newcastle in November, giving the brothers the chance to one day line up together in the NRL.

Best admitted that the prospect is something he has thought about for a long time.

"It's so special," Bradman answered about his brother joining the Knights next season.

"He will finish school and do his thing up in Queensland for this year, then head down at the end of the year in November."

"It'll be special, as, and obviously, the goal and the dream would be to play NRL with him."

Growing up and playing his junior football in Queensland also meant Baxter had a decision to make over his State of Origin allegiance.

Fortunately for Blues supporters, Bradman admitted he played a role in making sure his younger brother landed on the right side of the border.

"He's had a choice. He was umming and ahhing, but I got into him. He was born in NSW, so he's made the right choice. He's picked his eligibility for New South Wales."

A future Best brothers combination on one edge for Newcastle is now an exciting prospect for fans across the Hunter.

But before that dream can become reality, Bradman has another date with history. Another Origin decider. Another packed Suncorp Stadium. And another opportunity to help New South Wales write another memorable chapter in one of rugby league's greatest rivalries.