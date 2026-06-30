The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed a trio of stars will return after the club's bye round this weekend.

Injuries have forced the club to test its Top 30 depth throughout this year, but the Warriors still remain sitting in second place on the ladder and ready for a huge backend of the season.

In a massive boost for the club, centre Rocco Berry and second rower Leka Halasima will return from their respective hamstring injuries in Round 19 and be available for selection.

Berry's last game was in the final round of the 2025 season, where he injured his shoulder and required surgery in a match against Manly.

He returned to the playing field in early June with the club's NSW Cup outfit before he was struck down with a hamstring complaint.

Halasima was last seen in the NRL side in Round 13 against the Panthers, but has overcome his injury to return next weekend and cause havoc on defenders.

The Tongan wrecking ball has made 41 appearances since his NRL debut in 2024 and is marked for a an illustrious career after a breakout 2025 year.

Enforcer James Fisher-Harris will also be available for selection after overcoming a calf injury which kept him out for three weeks.

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The club has given no confirmation on when Alofiana Khan-Pereira will return from a leg injury sustained during their loss to the Cronulla Sharks in Round 15.

The Auckland-based outfit has been flying for their 2026 campaign, recording 10 wins and five losses, and is closing in on the Panthers in first place, who have dropped their last two games to the Titans and the Cowboys.

With sell-out crowds consistently and the 'Wahs' bandwagon firing, it places plenty of pressure on the 15-man code, who have traditionally always dominated the New Zealand landscape until recently.

There is a serious case to be made that New Zealand is ready for a second NRL team, with recent reports suggesting Christchurch has been marked as a potential location for the NRL's 20th license.

The Warriors will travel to Campbelltown to face the Wests Tigers on July 10.