St George Illawarra Dragons winger Setu Tu is set to be rewarded for his quality form for the Red V with a contract upgrade which will place him inside the club's Top 30 players this season.

Tu only signed a development deal for his move from the New Zealand Warriors over the summer, and fresh reports from ESPN reveal he will receive an upgrade from the club for his quality contributions to the first-grade side this year.

The 27-year-old still remains contracted to the club until the end of 2027, with hopes to lock down a starting wing spot in the club's rebuild next year following the recruitment of gun winger Phillip Sami.

The Samoan outside back was due to join the club's Top 30 next season, but has been fast-tracked as a reward for his consistency in Dean Young's outfit.

Tu remains a classy outside back despite limited NRL appearances in his career, and played a significant role in the Warriors' dominant 2025 NSW Cup season, scoring 13 tries in 14 appearances and averaging over 100 metres per game.

An unforgettable NRL debut in Las Vegas kick-started his career, scoring a try in front of the bright lights of Sin City earlier this year in a thriller against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Despite a breakout season for Tu, the Dragons have had a campaign to forget.

The Red V remains in last place on the ladder with one win and 14 losses to their record for 2026.

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Although there are signs of improvement in Wollongong, with a heavy recruitment drive from the club to ensure they improve for next year's season.

It includes Keaon Koloamatangi, Luke Metcalf, Connor Watson, Scott Drinkwater and Sami as players who have committed to the joint venture.

Tu will line up in his 14th appearance for the season when the Dragons face the Wests Tigers on Saturday.