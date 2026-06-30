It's safe to say the 2026 NRL season has not been a good one so far for Ricky Stuart and the Canberra Raiders.

After taking out the minor premiership last year, things have gone from bad to worse in 2026, with the club now sitting firmly entrenched in the bottom four.

A win over the hapless St George Illawarra Dragons on the weekend kicks them clear of the wooden spoon by another two competition points, but the defending minor premiers aren't out of the woods yet.

Scarily, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the Raiders would slip this year, such was the importance of Jamal Fogarty last year. His move to the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the campaign, with that club now flying under the coaching of Kieran Foran, could go down as the biggest of the year.

The Raiders talked halfway through last year about wanting to sign an experienced halfback to replace Fogarty, failed, and were instead forced to throw Ethan Sanders to the wolves.

He hasn't quite hit the mark despite having some nice moments, and the Raiders, with other issues through their squad, have paid the price, slumping down the ladder.

They still have some spots - and maybe more importantly - money left for next year though, so there could be moves in setting up 2027.

Here is the current state of play for Ricky Stuart's Green Machine.

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Confirmed signings

Coby Black, Jayden Brailey, Sione Finau, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Daine Laurie, Myles Martin, Noah Martin, Matty Nicholson, Owen Pattie, Joe Roddy, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling, Ethan Strange, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Roster spots left: 9

The Raiders look stable heading into 2027, with many of their top talents already locked down on deals.

That includes leaders of the club like Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh.

What the Raiders also have, despite plenty of comments around the age of their forwards, is a lot of youth.

The likes of Coby Black, who they snared from the Broncos last year, Ethan Strange, Ethan Sanders, Savelio Tamale, Owen Pattie and even Kaeo Weekes are going to be the future of the club for a very long time.

There have been some real growing pains this year, but the future is bright for Stuart's side who, in a number of the losses sustained, haven't actually been that far away from sneaking over the line.

Confirmed departures

None

Not much to say here. The Raiders have zero confirmed departures at the moment.

On one foot, that's great for squad balance and harmony.

On the other, they are running 16th and change is going to be needed heading into 2027.

Off-contract decisions

Michael Asomua, Jake Clydsdale, Ata Mariota, Josh Papalii, Vena Patuki-Case, Morgan Smihies, Chevy Stewart (mutual option) Jed Stuart, Matthew Timoko (mutual option)

There are a few pretty clear priorities here for the Raiders.

Ata Mariota is the first of those. How he hasn't been re-signed yet, and, in this case, failing that poached by someone else in the competition, is absolutely beyond me.

He can play prop or second-row, has been highly rated for a long time, is just about a permanent member of Stuart's 19, and needs to be in contention to replace Josh Papalii in the starting side next year.

Jake Clydsdale and Vena Patuki-Case have impressed as youngsters coming through, and the re-signing of Patuki-Case in particular should happen sooner rather than later.

We also expect Jed Stuart will be re-signed as a handy bit of depth in the back seven, while Morgan Smithies' situation is an intriguing one.

He was first talked about as likely to extend last year, but the Raiders also put an end of year timeline on it.

As we publish this, it's July and he is still unsigned. That said, the Raiders need to. He has been fantastic since joining the club from England.

We are also expecting the Raiders will promote youngster Ethan Alaia to the Top 30.

What they still need

If all of those re-signings take place, the Raiders will have 26 locked in and four spots still to fill.

As much as, in an ideal world, they'd probably like an experienced halfback, there simply isn't one on the market who fits the needs of the team, and no real serious links about anyone about to leave their current club in that role.

They are nicely set through the rest of the spine, but there is a question mark in the outside backs with Simi Sasagi likely to be required in the second-row at times and the wheels falling off for Sebastian Kris, and an even bigger one through the middle of the park with Josh Papalii retiring.

With money to throw around, the Raiders would love a couple of solid, versatile players, and when it comes to what's left in the off-contract pile for backs, it could well be that they need to make a play for Warriors outside back Rocco Berry, despite his injury problems.

Elsewhere, they need to be making a play for middle forwards - we have identified Bulldogs youngster Jack Todd and experienced Shark Braden Uele as two potential options, while they could also make a value add to their second-row.

There isn't a whole lot left on the market, but a player who can flip in and out of the middle and edge like Jack Gosiewski could be the go.

The best-case 19 and full squad

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Savelio Tamale

3. Sebastian Kris

4. Simi Sasagi

5. Xavier Savage

6. Ethan Strange

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Joseph Tapine

9. Tom Starling

10. Ata Mariota*

11. Hudson Young

12. Noah Martin

13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange

14. Owen Pattie

15. Jayden Brailey

16. Morgan Smithies*

17. Joe Roddy

18. Daine Laurie

19. Coby Black

Rest of squad

20. Sione Finau

21. Myles Martin

22. Matty Nicholson

23. Vena Patuki-Case*

24. Jake Clydsdale*

25. Jed Stuart*

26. Ethan Alaia*

27. Rocco Berry*

28. Braden Uele*

29. Jack Todd*

30. Jack Gosiewski*

* - Not currently signed.