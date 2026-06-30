Amid concerns surrounding the squad build of the Perth Bears, the NRL's expansion club has been urged to bolster its forward pack to aid the current crop of playmakers set to lead the Western Australian outfit through its maiden season in the top flight.

With 20 names on the books for the 2027 season already, the Bears continue to pursue experienced NRL talent to buoy their prospects for next season, with the likes of Toby Sexton and Tyran Wishart currently set to lead the halves pairing, while Jamie Humphreys will add to their playmaking stocks.

While Humphreys or Wishart could step into the hooker role, the Bears' current stocks leave much to be desired, particularly with Perth's current set of first-string forwards.

Speaking on the NRL Contract Show this week, analyst Scott Pryde flagged his concerns for the Bears' playmakers, who could face "some issues in their creativity".

"If you look at their confirmed signing, there's no doubt that Toby Sexton and Tyran Wishart will be their first-choice halves," Pryde said. "If Humphreys goes in there, I anticipate either him or Wishart will play at dummy half. I think Humphreys is the better option, personally.

"I'm not sure Tyran Wishart and Toby Sexton are a halves partnership that are going to get you off the bottom of the table, particularly if they're behind a forward pack that isn't rolling forward.

"Sexton is a great controlling halfback if your forwards are on top. I'm not so sure about his abilities if you're getting rolled, which I think the Bears will be most weeks based on the forward pack they have right now.

"There's some issues in their creativity and where they're going to get their points from."

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As for who the Bears should next look to sign, Pryde believes an out-and-out rake, as well as experienced forwards, are clear priorities in the next stage of Perth's recruitment drive.

Brisbane's Billy Walters and Gold Coast's Sam Verrills are two options at hooker, while the likes of Junior Paulo, Luciano Leilua and Morgan Smithies could bolster the forward pack

"The No.1 priority is getting a first-choice dummy half," Pryde added.

"We know Billy Walters has been talking about his future a bit recently. I suspect Billy Walters is someone they should be making a play for, or, if not him, Sam Verrills from the Gold Coast Titans.

"Verrills has met with the Canterbury Bulldogs, but I can't understand why the Bears haven't rung his phone off the hook. I really like Verrills and he showed a lot at the Sydney Roosters. He's fallen out of favour under Josh Hannay, but there's plenty there if he can get back to his best.

"They also need some more forwards. Junior Paulo would be a good pick-up for one year just to add some experience and starch in the middle third. Morgan Smithies has been really good at the Canberra Raiders. I'd like to see the Bears make a play for him. The other one is Luciano Leilua from the St George Illawarra Dragons."