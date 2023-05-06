The shadow or State of Origin 1 is looming large. We now head into May which means it's official Origin 1 month - it's a thing, I promise!
Unfortunately for Brad Fittler and his selection team, players are dropping like flies for the blues.
Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Jake Trbojevic are both likely to miss Origin 1, while everyone south of the Tweed is sweating on the fitness or a certain Manly fullback.
With every 'likely' player who becomes unavailable, we are forced to look further and further down the line.
Cue the calls for NSW to name 'bolters'.
For those unaware with the term, at least in reference to Origin selection, a "bolter" is a player who is picked from out of nowhere.
A player who raced into selection due to either injuries elsewhere, brilliant form heading into the series, or most likely a mixture of both.
Brad Fittler is known for raising eyebrows with his selections so it's impossible to rule anything out.
That said, I believe the below "bolters" are a very real shot of an Origin call up for the May 31st contest in Adelaide.
5. Tevita Tatola
It was widely accepted that the Blues would be running out with a Payne Haas and Jake Trbojevic engine room for Game 1.
With Jake injured and facing a month on the side-lines, Junior Paulo (who everyone had named on the bench in predicted line-ups) will almost certainly start.
Paulo's Eels prop partner Reagan Campbell-Gillard is out long-term. This opens up two middle positions on the bench for the series opener.
For mine this makes South prop Tevita 'Junior' Tatola an absolute must pick.
The only reason I consider him a 'bolter' is that no one seems to remember he exists. The main reason is that he played for Tonga in the recent World Up.
Born in Auburn and having not appeared for a tier one nation, Tatola is very much available. Should be declare of course.
Having represented the Junior Kangaroos in 2016, you'd have to imagine he's at least open to it.
If I were Fittler I'd be on the phone to Tatola yesterday! He walks into this side and I'd argue that he should have been in talks for selection even prior to the injuries.
His season to date has been hampered via injury but even taking into account his one run appearance in Round One, he is still averaging 113 metres per game.
He returned to action via the bench in his most recent appearance when this was writen (prior to Magic Round) but I expect him to back in the starting side very quickly.
If Tatola declares that he is available then I'd be asking his jersey size quick smart!