The shadow or State of Origin 1 is looming large. We now head into May which means it's official Origin 1 month - it's a thing, I promise!

Unfortunately for Brad Fittler and his selection team, players are dropping like flies for the blues.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Jake Trbojevic are both likely to miss Origin 1, while everyone south of the Tweed is sweating on the fitness or a certain Manly fullback.

With every 'likely' player who becomes unavailable, we are forced to look further and further down the line.

Cue the calls for NSW to name 'bolters'.

For those unaware with the term, at least in reference to Origin selection, a "bolter" is a player who is picked from out of nowhere.

A player who raced into selection due to either injuries elsewhere, brilliant form heading into the series, or most likely a mixture of both.

Brad Fittler is known for raising eyebrows with his selections so it's impossible to rule anything out.

That said, I believe the below "bolters" are a very real shot of an Origin call up for the May 31st contest in Adelaide.

