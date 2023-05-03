State of Origin teams for the series opener to be played in Adelaide on May 31 will be selected following the completion of Round 12.

With just three rounds to go, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to pick both their New South Wales and Queensland teams ahead of the series opener, taking into account any current injuries, form and other factors.

And yes, that means Jake Trbojevic has been left out of all four squads from our panel given he has been ruled out for four weeks by the Manly Sea Eagles.

We will run this article as a weekly Wednesday feature between now and the final round ahead of selection, with Brad Fittler and Billy Slater both facing plenty of questions.

Here are the teams as they stand.

New South Wales Blues

Jack Blyth

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Cameron Murray

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Angus Crichton

16. Junior Paulo

17. Tevita Tatola

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Campbell Graham

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Junior Paulo

11. Liam Martin

12. Cameron Murray

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Daniel Saifiti

16. Haumole Olakau'atu

17. Ryan Matterson

Daniel Nichols

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Campbell Graham

6. Nicho Hynes

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Cameron Murray

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Tevita Tatola

16. Ryan Matterson

17. Angus Crichton

Scott Pryde

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Stephen Crichton

6. Nicho Hynes

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Cameron Murray

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Ryan Matterson

16. David Klemmer

17. Tevita Tatola

Queensland Maroons

Jack Blyth

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Dane Gagai

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Ben Hunt

15. Jai Arrow

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Josh Papalii

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Dane Gagai

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Josh Papalii

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. David Fifita

16. Christian Welch

17. J'maine Hopgood

Daniel Nichols

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Dane Gagai

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Kurt Capewell

12. David Fifita

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Moeaki Fotuaika

Scott Pryde

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Dane Gagai

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Christian Welch

11. David Fifita

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Kurt Capewell

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Reuben Cotter