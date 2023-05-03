State of Origin teams for the series opener to be played in Adelaide on May 31 will be selected following the completion of Round 12.
With just three rounds to go, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to pick both their New South Wales and Queensland teams ahead of the series opener, taking into account any current injuries, form and other factors.
And yes, that means Jake Trbojevic has been left out of all four squads from our panel given he has been ruled out for four weeks by the Manly Sea Eagles.
We will run this article as a weekly Wednesday feature between now and the final round ahead of selection, with Brad Fittler and Billy Slater both facing plenty of questions.
Here are the teams as they stand.
New South Wales Blues
Jack Blyth
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Tom Trbojevic
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
10. Payne Haas
11. Cameron Murray
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Nicho Hynes
15. Angus Crichton
16. Junior Paulo
17. Tevita Tatola
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Campbell Graham
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Junior Paulo
11. Liam Martin
12. Cameron Murray
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Nicho Hynes
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Haumole Olakau'atu
17. Ryan Matterson
Daniel Nichols
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Tom Trbojevic
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Campbell Graham
6. Nicho Hynes
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo
11. Cameron Murray
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Tevita Tatola
16. Ryan Matterson
17. Angus Crichton
Scott Pryde
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Stephen Crichton
6. Nicho Hynes
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo
11. Cameron Murray
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Ryan Matterson
16. David Klemmer
17. Tevita Tatola
Queensland Maroons
Jack Blyth
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Dane Gagai
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
8. Lindsay Collins
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Ben Hunt
15. Jai Arrow
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Josh Papalii
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Dane Gagai
4. Valentine Holmes
5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Josh Papalii
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. David Fifita
16. Christian Welch
17. J'maine Hopgood
Daniel Nichols
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Dane Gagai
4. Valentine Holmes
5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Kurt Capewell
12. David Fifita
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Moeaki Fotuaika
Scott Pryde
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Dane Gagai
5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Ben Hunt
10. Christian Welch
11. David Fifita
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Kurt Capewell
16. Lindsay Collins
17. Reuben Cotter