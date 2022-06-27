There will be plenty in the way of team changes for Round 16, with State of Origin ruling a number of players out, but a number of stars also set to return across the competition.

With an Origin game to go and the pursuit of finals football ramping up, the time is now to get team selections right.

Here is all the latest team news and rumours for Round 16.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

Manly won't be forced into any changes after their contingent of representative players made it through the weekend unscathed, but both Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic could be rested just four days after Origin. Des Hasler has often played stars, but should they miss out, expect Josh Schuster to move into the halves, Sean Keppie to start at lock, and both Ben Trbojevic and Kurt de Luis to be added to the bench.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm will be without second-rower Felise Kaufusi due to a family matter, opening a spot up in Melbourne's forward pack. Cameron Munster is unlikely to play after picking up a shoulder injury during Origin 2. Ryan Papenhuyzen will return though, creating an intriguing situation for Craig Bellamy. Nick Meaney could shuffle straight into the halves, although the more likely option is that Dean Ieremia or Grant Anderson will drop out, Meaney will play on the wing, and either Cooper Johns or young gun Jonah Pezet will come into the side. Tyran Wishart is another option.

Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

Newcastle Knights

Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out after suffering a concussion during Game 2 of the Origin series. Tex Hoy will likely come straight in at fullback, while the return of Bradman Best and Daniel Saifiti will see Edrick Lee drop out with Enari Tuala moving to the wing, and Leo Thompson move back to the bench with either Mat Croker or Pasami Saulo missing out on the 17.

Gold Coast Titans

David Fifita and Kevin Proctor are both due back for the Titans. Fifita should slot straight in on the bench for Jaimin Jolliffe, but there is no guarantee Proctor will punch his way into the side.

Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters

Penrith Panthers

No changes are expected for the Panthers unless Ivan Cleary rests Origin stars.

Sydney Roosters

Victor Radley should return for the Roosters after spending last week in Origin camp. Luke Keary will also return after two weeks off to recover from a concussion, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is overdue to return. That all means Nat Butcher will revert to the bench for Radley to start at lock, Drew Hutchison will likely fall out of the side, and so will Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Fletcher Baker.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will only need to make one change, with Kurtis Morrin missing due to a shoulder injury. Jackson Topine could be in line to finally be included in first grade.

Cronulla Sharks

No changes will be forced for the Sharks, but whether Dale Finucane comes into the starting side - likely at the expense of Royce Hunt at prop - remains to be seen. Teig Wilton could also start for Wade Graham, but the moves will be little more than shuffling the deck chairs.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Gilbert and Kyle Feldt should both return for the Cowboys in the Queensland derby, while Luciano Leilua will play his first game for the club. Expect that to mean that, with Reuben Cotter still missing, Coen Hess will play at prop, Leilua will start and Gilbert will take the bench spot of Connelly Lemuelu.

Brisbane Broncos

Payne Haas is set to miss out with a high ankle sprain, but the bad news is offset by the good news of Adam Reynolds' return, with Corey Jensen confirming on Monday that he made it through training unscathed. Reynolds will directly replace Tyrone Roberts, while Haas is set to be replaced in the starting side by either Thomas Flegler or Keenan Palasia, with Rhys Kennedy joining Brisbane's bench.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Only one change is expected for the Rabbitohs with Latrell Mitchell set to replace Blake Taaffe, and Kodi Nikorima falling back to the interchange bench to play in the utility role. Lachlan Ilias has been confirmed to be retained in the side.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels aren't expected to make any changes.

New Zealand Warriors vs Wests Tigers

New Zealand Warriors

Euan Aitken is back from concussion and should slot straight into the starting side. Expect that to mean he joins Josh Curran in the second row, with Tohu Harris moving to lock. Jack Murchie will fall to the bench, with either Dunamis Lui or Bayley Sionren dropping out of the side.

Wests Tigers

There has been plenty of speculation suggesting Luke Brooks could be dropped, although that has been hotly disputed by director of football Tim Sheens. If he was to be dropped, Adam Doueihi will come into the halves, but otherwise, could move to the centres with Starford To'a in doubt. If Brooks is dropped then Oliver Gildart or James Roberts could return. Alex Twal is also in doubt with concussion, which would see Stefano Utoikamanu come straight back into the side. If Twal plays, then Utoikamanu would likely replace Alex Seyfarth.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

St George Illawarra Dragons

No changes are expected for the Dragons, although Talatau Amone suffered a nasty-looking concussion for Tonga on Saturday in Auckland. He will need to pass through concussion protocols, with Jayden Sullivan on standby.

Canberra Raiders

Jack Wighton will return for the Raiders, with Matt Frawley dropping out in the only likely change.