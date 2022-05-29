Queensland coach Billy Slater hasn't taken long to pull his first major surprise of the campaign, electing to play Ben Hunt as the starting hooker.

While Hunt was always going to be in the 17 for Queensland, it's quite intriguing to see him wearing the number nine jersey.

It's a role he has played before, and it'll likely only be for the first 20 to 25 minutes before Grant comes into the game, but Hunt is not a dummy half.

His service previously has been questionable when filling into the role, and while his form has been excellent at club level, single-handedly at times keeping the Dragons in the pursuit of a top eight spot, it's an intriguing call nonetheless.

Hunt's role was more expected to be something off the bench, and while he brings plenty of utility value to the side, Queensland may well have missed a trick by not having a specialist dummy half starting in the role when the intensity of the game - particularly given this is New South Wales' first home Origin since 2020 - will be enormous.