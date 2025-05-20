The NRL's match review committee have had its third easy week in a row, with only five charges being dished out across the course of Round 11.

After carnage during the first eight weeks where every round had more than ten charges, it was only five players who felt any impact during Round 11.

New Zealand Warriors prop James Fisher-Harris had the biggest charge, and will face a week on the sidelines for a careless high tackle on Harrison Graham.

The Bulldogs, Dolphins, Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks also all had players charged, with all five accepting the early guilty pleas meaning there will be no hearings at NRL HQ on Tuesday evening.

Here is every charge dished out during Round 11.

Newcastle Knights

No charges.

Parramatta Eels

No charges.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Stephen Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine.

Sydney Roosters

No charges.

The Dolphins

Kodi Nikorima, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

New Zealand Warriors

James Fisher-Harris, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

Reuben Garrick, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Canberra Raiders

No charges.

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

Wests Tigers

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.