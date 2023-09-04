Off-contract Bulldogs playmaker Kyle Flanagan is confident that his time in the NRL is far from over, believing he will earn a new deal in the coming weeks.

One of many players on the Bulldogs roster without a contract for next season alongside the likes of Luke Thompson and Paul Alamoti, Flanagan's future is unknown. However, the playmaker believes he's confident of receiving a new contract soon but didn't hint at what team will offer him a deal.

While he may not have had the greatest time in the Bulldogs jumper, the 24-year-old still has plenty of time left in the NRL. Under-performing at both the Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters, he has shown moments of brilliance in first grade and in the NSW Cup, with many still remembering how good he was with the Cronulla Sharks between 2018 and 2019.

"I've got a few things in the works," Flanagan told AAP before the club's final game of the season.

"Hopefully get things sorted out the next couple of weeks. Have an off-season, relax and rip into next season.

"I believe it'll be in Australia...I want to finish on a good note and represent myself the best I can."

While it is unlikely that the Bulldogs will offer him another contract due to him spending a significant amount of time in the NSW Cup and falling out of favour, he has been linked to two clubs as of late - the Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Linked to the Sea Eagles earlier this season as a mid-season recruit, it is a near certainty he will no longer find himself residing on the Northern Beaches due to the club bringing in Wests Tigers veteran Luke Brooks and acquiring Jake Arthur at the mid-point of the season.

This means he could find himself under the guidance of father Shane Flanagan at the Dragons. Despite the club denying interest in him in early July, multiple publications have reported he is expected to suit up for them and is expected to play the utility role off the interchange bench, coming on as a five-eighth, halfback, or hooker. If he ends up signing with the club it will see him and Jacob Liddle deliver a one-two punch.