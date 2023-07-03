The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly denied interest in Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs halfback and hooker Kyle Flanagan.

Kyle Flanagan has been recently linked to the Dragons due to the fact that their incoming coach Shane Flanagan is his father.

Off-contract at the end of the season; Kyle is unlikely to be re-signed by the Bulldogs after falling out of favour in the line-up- behind Matt Burton, Karl Oloapu and Khaled Rajab.

However, per the Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons gave a clear 'no' when asked if they had an interest in Kyle Flanagan.

Since he has transitioned to the hooker role for the NSW Cup Bulldogs side, he has become a better player, especially with his defensive efforts.

This saw him earn a recall against the Cronulla Sharks recently - after scoring four tries - where he delivered a solid performance despite the defeat.

He will likely be recalled sooner rather than later due to the Dogs' embarrassing performance on Sunday and the reported inclusion of Matt Burton into the NSW Blues Game 3 side.

Flashback to the past, Kyle played his best football under his father in 2018 for the Cronulla Sharks. Whilst he has underperformed for the Sydney Roosters and Bulldogs, he has plenty to offer if used the right way.