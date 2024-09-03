Brisbane Broncos veteran winger Corey Oates has addressed his future as he remains without a contract beyond this season.

The last remaining player from the club's 2015 NRL Grand Final loss to the North Queensland Cowboys still at the Broncos, Oates has gone from a mainstay in the club's line-up to a fringe player who has been continually overlooked.

After 215 games and 121 tries since his debut in 2013, this season is expected to be his last at Red Hill as they shake-up their roster in the off-season after a disappointing 2024 saw them go from Grand Finalists to missing out on the 2024 NRL Finals.

Speaking on Brisbane's Robin & Kip on KIIS 97.3, Oates revealed that the Broncos have indicated that they won't offer him a contract extension to retain his services beyond this season.

This comes just two years after a career-best season in 2022, which saw him record 20 tries in 22 matches and play his final game for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena - nine matches and three tries between 2016 and 2022.

“The club's sort of, they haven't come forward with an offer yet and they've said they probably won't,” he said.

“I'm still hopeful I can change peoples' minds pretty easily. I've got to go out there and perform the way I know I can, and hopefully give me that…one more roll of the dice left and see what they can do.

“I'd love to do as much as I can for that club and be part of it. There are really good players there and it's a really good culture in the playing group. There's a lot of positive things ahead.

“It would be nice to be offered one more year with the club.”

Overlooked in favour of younger players such as Deine Mariner, Jesse Arthars and Josiah Karapani, this could potentially see him forced into retirement.

Previously linked with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys - before they ruled out a move for his services in April - Oates admitted that he is reluctant to move and play for another club in the NRL.

However, he hasn't completely ruled out a potential move as he looks to continue his rugby league career and is still only 29 years old.

“I've always said no, but you can never say no, depending on what the offer is,” he added.

“It's about the family and kids. When you're young it's always about you, then you get older and get married and have kids and life changes.

“The reason why you do life changes. The people in your life change the reason why you make your decisions. It's not just me I'm playing for any more.”