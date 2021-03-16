The Manly Sea Eagles have put forward a lucrative deal to Parramatta Eels lock forward Nathan Brown, who remains off-contract at the end of this season.

The Eels have tabled a two-year deal that would pocket Brown close to $600,000-per-year, but the 28-year-old has been passive in his discussions to extend his stay in the gold and blue.

The lack of negotiations have left Parramatta frustrated as they look to re-sign several key players for 2022, with Manly now looking to swoop on the former Origin forward.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Manly coach Des Hasler is keen to acquire Brown’s services in a bid to return the club to premiership glory.

His fierce nature is almost unrivaled in the NRL, an asset that teammate Dylan Brown hopes to have around the club for the years to come.

“We want him here 100 per cent,” Brown told The Telegraph’s Fatima Kdouh.

“Hopefully he doesn’t go anywhere soon because we need to stick with the same boys for as long as possible at the club.

“We love Browny and he’s the one player that brings the aggression.

“You saw it on the weekend [against Brisbane], he knows how to shoot up and take a hit and change momentum [of the game] just like that.”

Brown, along with star half Mitch Moses, are vital signings for the Eels to continue their premiership contention across the next few seasons.

Brad Arthur currently has 16 players unsigned for the 2022 season, with Brown, Moses, Ryan Matterson and wing duo Maika Sivo and Blake Ferguson just the tip of the off-contract iceberg.