Parramatta star Maika Sivo is receiving growing interest from French rugby club Racing 92, with a potential move to Europe set to earn the powerful winger a stellar pay rise, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

Sivo has already gained plenty of intrigue from NRL rivals as he remains off-contract past this season, but the Parisian club have emerged as strong bidders for the 27-year-old with a reported deal exceeding $600,000-per-year tabled.

The Fijian international’s management has fielded options from more local rival suitors, but Sivo has expressed his own desires to remain with the Eels.

“I have to weigh up where I’ll be happy and the people I have around me,” Sivo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The plan is to stay here, I love this club, the coaching staff and all these guys. We’ll see how it goes.”

Sivo does possess a background in Rugby, representing Fiji as a junior as well as a past history at club level.

The Eels will be desperate to extend the Wingers’ stay given veteran flyer Blake Ferguson is on the outer at the club.

Parramatta informed Ferguson that he is free to look into his options elsewhere late last year.

The 30-year-old has plenty to prove this season, whilst revealing coach Brad Arthur has dismissed past reports suggesting the club don’t hold the former Roosters winger in their plans for the future.

“I just need to work hard and show them I’m capable of being the best winger,” Ferguson said.

“I asked him [Arthur] about [whether I was no longer wanted], I went to him and he said, ‘No, that’s not true’, so we’ll just go with that. I’m not worried.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m really looking forward to starting this year with a bang, it’s been a really good off-season for me, I fixed a few things on the field that I needed to fix.”

Both Sivo and Ferguson have been named to start in Arthur’s side to take on the Broncos this Friday at Suncorp Stadium.