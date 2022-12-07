The Dolphins will be playing a handful of their home games in 2023 at the newly named Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe.

Formerly known as Moreton Daily Stadium, Kayo Stadium is an 11,500-person venue that will host the home games for the NRL's 17th side.

Suncorp Stadium will host a majority of the Dolphins games, while their other home venues for the 2023 campaign will be the Sunshine Coast (1 game) and Perth's Optus Stadium (1 game).

With 7 games to be played in Brisbane, the Dolphins will play three games at Redcliffe, being Round 2 against the Canberra Raiders, Round 13 against the St George Illawarra Dragons and Round 20 against the Penrith Panthers.

Coach Wayne Bennett posed for the announcement on Wednesday as the Dolphins celebrated their official Stadium name change.

The Dolphins open their inaugural season against the Sydney Roosters.

They have a squad that has a number of players with vast NRL experience, with the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jesse and Kenneath Brommich, Euan Aitken and Tom Gilbert all big names to watch out for, as the side aims to hit the ground running.