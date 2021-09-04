Week one of the NRL finals have been set, as the league revealed the fixture for the opening week.

The finals kick off with one of game's great modern rivalries as Melbourne kick-off the finals series against Manly. That game is on Friday night with a start time of 7:50pm AEST at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The only fixture that isn't set in stone yet is the first elimination final. That contest will see the Sydney Roosters take on either Cronulla or the Gold Coast Titans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville.

The Titans are one win off eight place behind the Sharks and 11 points behind on points difference. They take on the Warriors today in a massive clash which could still shape the finals series.

That game will be at 3:30pm on Saturday, Just after that at 7:45pm, Penrith will take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs. That game will also be at at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The Panthers will be aiming to right the wrongs of 2020 when they lost the Grand Final to the Melbourne Storm.

The second elimination will stand alone on the Sunday afternoon will see Parramatta take on Newcastle at Browne Park, Rockhampton. Kick-off will be at 4:05pm.

The Eels just missed a top four berth and will be keen to get past the first round of finals and avoid an embarrassing early exit.