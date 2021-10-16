The 2021 NRL season is over, with clubs now placing their attention toward the off-season in order to finalise their rosters for the new year.
Dragons confirm trio of signings for 2022
St George Illawarra have confirmed a trio of signings for the 2022 season, with Manly forward Jack Gosiewski, Cronulla veteran Aaron Woods and Rabbitohs centre Tautau Moga all joining the Dragons on one-year deals.
The three-piece recruitment drive will bring a balance of experience, promise and professionalism for Anthony Griffin's squad next season, which has been bolstered by an extensive range of new faces throughout the course of this year.
FULL STORY: Three more names join Saints squad
Parra prop reportedly open to Dolphins swap
Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is reportedly open to trading Sydney's west for a spot on The Dolphins' inaugural roster.
According to Peter Badel of The Courier Mail, the 28-year-old forward's management has already explained to the Eels' hierarchy that the dual international will not seek to trigger his player option to remain at Bankwest for the 2023 season.
Given this stance, Cambell-Gillard will be free to negotiate offers on the market from the first of November, with an option to become an early member of The Dolphins' squad said to be a realistic possibility.
Salary cap bites Bulldogs as outside back’s future clouded
Canterbury Bulldogs head of football Phil Gould has denied Nick Cotric will leave the club before, but it's the NRL rumour which simply refuses to go away.
The Bulldogs are well known to be in something of a salary cap crunch following multiple high profile signings ahead of 2022, including Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Junior and Josh Addo-Carr on big money moves, as well as Matt Dufty, Brent Naden, Joshua Cook, Matt Burton, John Asiata, Braidon Burns and Max King.
It's understood Cotric is on a relatively large contract, and after struggling for both form and playing time due to injury in 2021, the Bulldogs may be looking to offload him, despite the best efforts of Gould to deny the rumours.
Premiership Panther on radar to swim north
November 1 is fast approaching, with all off-contract players allowed to negotiate with other clubs from that date.
The Penrith Panthers are just one of a host of clubs who are set to be in a serious stoush to retain talent, and their premiership victory will only make that job tougher.
Now it's been reported by The Australian's Brent Read on Triple M Radio that the NRL's newest club, the Dolphins, who were announced as the competition's 17th franchise earlier this week, could make a play for Dylan Edwards to fill their fullback position.
Crichton commits future to Chooks and code
Sydney forward Angus Crichton has once again turned down an offer to return to his Rugby Union roots by inking a two-year extension to remain a Rooster.
While the nine-fingered 25-year-old has long been linked with a return to the 15-man code, this latest recommitment will be seen as a boost for both the Chooks and the code itself.
News of the lock's agreement to stay on in Sydney's east was broken by The Daily Telegraph on Saturday afternoon, with scribes David Riccio and Dean Ritchie claiming the Origin representative has signed a deal that will tie him to Trent Robinson's team until the end of 2024.
READ MORE: Crichton to remain in Bondi on new two-year deal
Raiders front-runners for Elliott signature with cut-priced deal
The Raiders are placed as front-runners to sign axed Bulldog Adam Elliott for next season, with a move to the nation's capital set to see the forward earn less than half of his wages at Canterbury while also playing under a strict one-strike policy.
Elliott is understood to have gained interest from Canberra and the Wests Tigers following his release from Belmore, with the discarded Dog now weighing up an NRL lifeline on a cut-price contract.
The 26-year-old was a staple for Trent Barrett's side in 2021, however the final straw in a string of indiscretions for Elliott saw the two parties go their separate ways in September.
FULL STORY: Raiders set to edge out Tigers for discarded Dog
Titans lock in discarded utility for 2022
The Gold Coast Titans have announced the signing of Will Smith for 2022 and 2023.
The news was first reported this morning, and it was anticipated that Smith would only be targeted by the Titans on a one-year deal.
However, the announcement on Friday afternoon will see him join the Robina-based club for a period of at least two years.
READ MORE: Smith moves north in link up with Titans
Melbourne duo firmly on expansion radar
The Dolphins were only announced as the NRL's 17th franchise on Wednesday morning, but already they are being heavily linked with a pair of Melbourne Storm superstars.
It has been previously reported that the Storm could struggle in a big way to hold onto all of their off-contract talent at the end of 2022, and both Harry Grant and Cameron Munster are believed to be firmly in the Dolphins' sights as they begin to build their roster.
FULL STORY: Storm stars in sights of expansion side
Raid on the Green Machine: Sydney club set to steal star for 2022
English star Josh Hodgson is reportedly set to make a dramatic move to the Wests Tigers for the 2022 season.
The hooker has previously spoken of the fact he will move away from the Raiders if it was the right thing for the club moving forward.
It would appear that time could now be upon us, with the 2021 season seeing Tom Starling used off the bench by coach Ricky Stuart and then pushing to Josh Hodgson to lock once he came onto the field.
READ MORE: Englishman linked to Concord switch
Raiders set to lock in Cowboy prop on long-term deal
The Canberra Raiders are set to lock in out of favour North Queensland Cowboys' prop Peter Hola on a three-year deal.
It had been reported earlier this week that Hola was on the Raiders' radar, having only played two games in Townsville this season under coach Todd Payten.
Hola has played 12 NRL games in his career and is known for his hard-hitting running and tackling, but is also rated as a player who could potentially turn into an edge option in the future.
Former Cowboy chasing NRL comeback after medical retirement
Former Cowboy Te Maire Martin is reportedly planning a comeback to the NRL with the Brisbane Broncos, just two years after a medical incident forced the then 24-year-old onto the sidelines.
Martin, who played for both the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers during his career, suffered a small bleed on his brain in 2019, which left him unable to continue playing contact sport. The young Kiwi officially announced his retirement in January of 2020.
FULL STORY: Retired Cowboy eyeing shock comeback
Rugby sevens Olympian set to sign for NRL club
Rookie Cronulla Sharks' coach Craig Fitzgibbon appears set to take the biggest punt of his career with the clipboard to date.
Fitzgibbon hasn't even ran his first training session with the men from the Shire as yet, but his off-field recruitment strategy has been something to behold, bringing Melbourne Storm duo Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes to the club.
He appears to be set to move away from the NRL though, with rugby sevens star Lachlan Miller on the radar.
FULL STORY: Olympian linked with move to Cronulla
Dragons let yet another youngster go
The exodus of young talent from the St George Illawarra Dragons continues, with young gun Brad Morkos moving to the Canberra Raiders.
The baffling scenes out of the Red V come following the revelation over the weekend that three youngsters with famous last names had left the club.
Morkos is listed as a centre and is was named to the Australian Schoolboys merit team this year. He is noted as one of the best young talents in the game.
Contracted Chooks centre raised as prime Redcliffe target
Former Panther, Warrior, Blue and Kangaroo Greg Alexander has stated that Roosters centre Joseph Manu should sit at the top of Redcliffe's shopping list ahead of their impending entrance to the NRL.
While Manu remains a contracted name in Sydney's east for the 2022 season, the Kiwi international is free to speak to suitors in the marketplace from November 1 this year.
Given the 25-year-old's flexibility throughout his six-year first-grade career, the man affectionately known as 'Brandy' held the view Manu could help the incoming franchise hit the ground running in 2023.
FULL STORY: Manu perfect start for Dolphins recruitment