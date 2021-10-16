The 2021 NRL season is over, with clubs now placing their attention toward the off-season in order to finalise their rosters for the new year.

Dragons confirm trio of signings for 2022

St George Illawarra have confirmed a trio of signings for the 2022 season, with Manly forward Jack Gosiewski, Cronulla veteran Aaron Woods and Rabbitohs centre Tautau Moga all joining the Dragons on one-year deals.

The three-piece recruitment drive will bring a balance of experience, promise and professionalism for Anthony Griffin's squad next season, which has been bolstered by an extensive range of new faces throughout the course of this year.

FULL STORY: Three more names join Saints squad

Parra prop reportedly open to Dolphins swap

Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is reportedly open to trading Sydney's west for a spot on The Dolphins' inaugural roster.

According to Peter Badel of The Courier Mail, the 28-year-old forward's management has already explained to the Eels' hierarchy that the dual international will not seek to trigger his player option to remain at Bankwest for the 2023 season.

Given this stance, Cambell-Gillard will be free to negotiate offers on the market from the first of November, with an option to become an early member of The Dolphins' squad said to be a realistic possibility.

Premiership Panther on radar to swim north

November 1 is fast approaching, with all off-contract players allowed to negotiate with other clubs from that date.

The Penrith Panthers are just one of a host of clubs who are set to be in a serious stoush to retain talent, and their premiership victory will only make that job tougher.

Now it's been reported by The Australian's Brent Read on Triple M Radio that the NRL's newest club, the Dolphins, who were announced as the competition's 17th franchise earlier this week, could make a play for Dylan Edwards to fill their fullback position.

Crichton commits future to Chooks and code

Sydney forward Angus Crichton has once again turned down an offer to return to his Rugby Union roots by inking a two-year extension to remain a Rooster.

While the nine-fingered 25-year-old has long been linked with a return to the 15-man code, this latest recommitment will be seen as a boost for both the Chooks and the code itself.

News of the lock's agreement to stay on in Sydney's east was broken by The Daily Telegraph on Saturday afternoon, with scribes David Riccio and Dean Ritchie claiming the Origin representative has signed a deal that will tie him to Trent Robinson's team until the end of 2024.

READ MORE: Crichton to remain in Bondi on new two-year deal

Raiders front-runners for Elliott signature with cut-priced deal

The Raiders are placed as front-runners to sign axed Bulldog Adam Elliott for next season, with a move to the nation's capital set to see the forward earn less than half of his wages at Canterbury while also playing under a strict one-strike policy.

Elliott is understood to have gained interest from Canberra and the Wests Tigers following his release from Belmore, with the discarded Dog now weighing up an NRL lifeline on a cut-price contract.

The 26-year-old was a staple for Trent Barrett's side in 2021, however the final straw in a string of indiscretions for Elliott saw the two parties go their separate ways in September.

FULL STORY: Raiders set to edge out Tigers for discarded Dog

Titans lock in discarded utility for 2022

The Gold Coast Titans have announced the signing of Will Smith for 2022 and 2023.

The news was first reported this morning, and it was anticipated that Smith would only be targeted by the Titans on a one-year deal.

However, the announcement on Friday afternoon will see him join the Robina-based club for a period of at least two years.

READ MORE: Smith moves north in link up with Titans