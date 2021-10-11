Adam Elliott may be set to receive a lifeline in the seemingly most unlikely of places.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs' forward, who was "mutually released" by the club after an off-field incident, is currently without a deal for 2022.

The forward, who can play in either the middle or on the edge, is as hard-nosed as they come in the middle third of the park and has played 102 games for the Bulldogs between his 2016 debut and the time he was stood down with two rounds remaining in the 2021 season.

The Bega-born 26-year-old still has plenty to offer at NRL level and it was widely thought he would be just one of a host of players on the radar of the Wests Tigers, who reportedly have more than $1 million to spend ahead of 2022.

However, according to a Daily Telegraph report, Elliott baulked at the idea of heading to Tiger Town, while members within the club also had reservations.

The publication are now reporting the Canberra Raiders could be an option for Elliott as he looked to revive his career.

It's understood Raiders' recruitment boss Peter Mulholland has a friendship with Elliott from his time at Canterbury, while coach Ricky Stuart is open to the idea of a conversation with Elliott.

Elliott spent much of his time in the blue and white at lock, and while the Raiders have used the likes of Ryan Sutton and Joe Tapine in that role, a ball-player with footwork in the form of Elliott could be what the club needs as they look to return to the finals after a dismal 2021.

The Raiders have also lost a stack of experience in their middle third, with Iosia Soliola, Dunamis Lui and Saliva Havili all either retiring or leaving the club, only adding to the case for Elliott to join the green machine.