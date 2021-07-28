  1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

JAMES TEDESCO
Fullback
Roosters
ROUND 19 STATS
4
Try Assists
7
Tackle Breaks
229
All Run Metres

Outshone his Queensland counterpart, Kalyn Ponga, recording four try assists and 229 metres as he led his team to victory over the Newcastle Knights.

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 19 STATS
1
Tries
242
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

Scored a try and ran hard when his team needed him, running for 242 metres with ball in hand.

3. Morgan Harper (Manly Sea Eagles)

MORGAN HARPER
Centre
Sea Eagles
ROUND 19 STATS
1
LB Assists
3
Tries
3
Line Breaks

Scored his first NRL hat-trick in an outstanding performance which included 21 tackles made and six tackle busts.

4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 19 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Tries

Scored a try and set up another in a close win against North Queensland. Proved the difference maker.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Tries
150
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Crossed over for a double, including the match-winner.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 19 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
64
Kick Metres

Scored a try and set up another in South's 60-22 victory over the New Zealand Warriors.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

DALY CHERRY-EVANS
Halfback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Try Assists
2
Tries
168
Kick Metres

Set up two tries and scored two of his own in a man of the match performance against Wests.

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

PAYNE HAAS
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 19 STATS
213
All Run Metres
14
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

213 run metres. 43 tackles. 14 tackle breaks. Definitely worth the big-money contract the Broncos have tabled the New South Wales representative.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

DAMIEN COOK
Hooker
Rabbitohs
ROUND 19 STATS
34
Tackles Made
3
LB Assists
3
Try Assists

His best performance this season thus far, laying on three tries and running for 141 metres out of dummy-half for South Sydney over the weekend.

10. Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

THOMAS BURGESS
Prop
Rabbitohs
ROUND 19 STATS
144
All Run Metres
2
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

The last Burgess brother left in the NRL crossed the try-line twice against New Zealand.

11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

DAVID FIFITA
Second-Row
Titans
ROUND 19 STATS
15
Tackles Made
1
Tries
13
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, one of the better individual efforts this season and recorded 160 run metres along with 13 tackle breaks and five offloads.

12. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)

SITILI TUPOUNIUA
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 19 STATS
26
Tackles Made
2
Tries
8
Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and set up another in a strong showing against a strong Newcastle forward pack.

13. Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

LUKE THOMPSON
Lock
Bulldogs
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Offloads
1
Tries
1
Try Assists

Was outstanding in a badly beaten side over the weekend. Scored a try, set up another following a barnstorming charge and finished the game with 204 run metres along with 32 tackles and 10 tackle breaks.

Interchange:

14. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles

15. Jaydn Su'A (South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Keaon Koloamatangai (South Sydney Rabbitohs

17. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks