Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Outshone his Queensland counterpart, Kalyn Ponga, recording four try assists and 229 metres as he led his team to victory over the Newcastle Knights.
2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a try and ran hard when his team needed him, running for 242 metres with ball in hand.
3. Morgan Harper (Manly Sea Eagles)
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Scored his first NRL hat-trick in an outstanding performance which included 21 tackles made and six tackle busts.
4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
Scored a try and set up another in a close win against North Queensland. Proved the difference maker.
5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Crossed over for a double, including the match-winner.
6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Scored a try and set up another in South's 60-22 victory over the New Zealand Warriors.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Set up two tries and scored two of his own in a man of the match performance against Wests.
8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
213 run metres. 43 tackles. 14 tackle breaks. Definitely worth the big-money contract the Broncos have tabled the New South Wales representative.
9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
His best performance this season thus far, laying on three tries and running for 141 metres out of dummy-half for South Sydney over the weekend.
10. Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
The last Burgess brother left in the NRL crossed the try-line twice against New Zealand.
11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, one of the better individual efforts this season and recorded 160 run metres along with 13 tackle breaks and five offloads.
12. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored two tries and set up another in a strong showing against a strong Newcastle forward pack.
13. Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Try Assists
Was outstanding in a badly beaten side over the weekend. Scored a try, set up another following a barnstorming charge and finished the game with 204 run metres along with 32 tackles and 10 tackle breaks.
Interchange:
14. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)
15. Jaydn Su'A (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
16. Keaon Koloamatangai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
17. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)