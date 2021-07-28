JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 19 STATS 4

Try Assists 7

Tackle Breaks 229

All Run Metres

Outshone his Queensland counterpart, Kalyn Ponga, recording four try assists and 229 metres as he led his team to victory over the Newcastle Knights.

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 19 STATS 1

Tries 242

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

Scored a try and ran hard when his team needed him, running for 242 metres with ball in hand.

3. Morgan Harper (Manly Sea Eagles)

MORGAN HARPER

Centre Sea Eagles ROUND 19 STATS 1

LB Assists 3

Tries 3

Line Breaks

Scored his first NRL hat-trick in an outstanding performance which included 21 tackles made and six tackle busts.

4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 19 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Tries

Scored a try and set up another in a close win against North Queensland. Proved the difference maker.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 19 STATS 2

Tries 150

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

Crossed over for a double, including the match-winner.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 19 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 64

Kick Metres

Scored a try and set up another in South's 60-22 victory over the New Zealand Warriors.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Halfback Sea Eagles ROUND 19 STATS 2

Try Assists 2

Tries 168

Kick Metres

Set up two tries and scored two of his own in a man of the match performance against Wests.

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos ROUND 19 STATS 213

All Run Metres 14

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

213 run metres. 43 tackles. 14 tackle breaks. Definitely worth the big-money contract the Broncos have tabled the New South Wales representative.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

DAMIEN COOK

Hooker Rabbitohs ROUND 19 STATS 34

Tackles Made 3

LB Assists 3

Try Assists

His best performance this season thus far, laying on three tries and running for 141 metres out of dummy-half for South Sydney over the weekend.

10. Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

THOMAS BURGESS

Prop Rabbitohs ROUND 19 STATS 144

All Run Metres 2

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

The last Burgess brother left in the NRL crossed the try-line twice against New Zealand.

11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

DAVID FIFITA

Second-Row Titans ROUND 19 STATS 15

Tackles Made 1

Tries 13

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, one of the better individual efforts this season and recorded 160 run metres along with 13 tackle breaks and five offloads.

12. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)

SITILI TUPOUNIUA

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 19 STATS 26

Tackles Made 2

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and set up another in a strong showing against a strong Newcastle forward pack.

13. Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

LUKE THOMPSON

Lock Bulldogs ROUND 19 STATS 2

Offloads 1

Tries 1

Try Assists

Was outstanding in a badly beaten side over the weekend. Scored a try, set up another following a barnstorming charge and finished the game with 204 run metres along with 32 tackles and 10 tackle breaks.

Interchange:

14. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

15. Jaydn Su'A (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Keaon Koloamatangai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)