Round 18 of the NRL is in the books. Here is who made our team of the week.

Scored a try and set up two others as his confidence in the starting fullback position grows with each passing week.

NICHO HYNES

Fullback Storm ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 4

Tackle Breaks

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Ran for his usual 280 metres and also crossed for a try.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 280

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

3. Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)

On the wrong side of the scoreboard but was the best in a beaten team. Scored a try and ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand.

BRIAN KELLY

Centre Titans ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 2

Line Breaks 205

All Run Metres

4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Crossed for a try double and had a hand in another in a strong performance.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 18 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 2

Line Breaks

5. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

Scored a double against a Brisbane side who fell apart in the final 20 minutes.

DAVID NOFOALUMA

Wing Wests Tigers ROUND 18 STATS 2

Tries 143

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

6. Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers)

Contributed to his side's win with a whopping five try asissts and four line-break assists in a man of the match display.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Five-Eighth Wests Tigers ROUND 18 STATS 5

Try Assists 56

Kick Metres 4

LB Assists

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a try and set up two others in a big win against Newcastle.

JAHROME HUGHES

Halfback Storm ROUND 18 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

Tries 109

Kick Metres

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Completed 42 tackles and ran for 148 metres. The best in a losing side.

9. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)

His first game back in several weeks and he hadn't missed a beat. Scored a try and set up another.

REED MAHONEY

Hooker Eels ROUND 18 STATS 40

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

LB Assists

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Ran for 257 metres and completed 37 tackles in a 76-minute performance.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Warriors ROUND 18 STATS 257

All Run Metres 5

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

11. Corey Harawira-Naera (Canberra Raiders)

Broke an astonishing 13 tackles against a frail Cronulla defensive outfit and provided plenty of second phase play with 7 offloads.

COREY HARAWIRA-NAERA

Second-Row Raiders ROUND 18 STATS 30

Tackles Made 13

Tackle Breaks 146

All Run Metres

12. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

One of his better games this season, crossing for a try and recording seven offloads.

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-Row Eels ROUND 18 STATS 34

Tackles Made 1

Tries 2

LB Assists

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Strong game, scoring a try and running for 153 metres with ball in hand.

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs ROUND 18 STATS 1

Offloads 1

Tries 38

Tackles Made

Interchange:

14. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

15. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

16. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

17. Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)