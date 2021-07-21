Round 18 of the NRL is in the books. Here is who made our team of the week.

  1. Nicho Hynes (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a try and set up two others as his confidence in the starting fullback position grows with each passing week.

NICHO HYNES
Fullback
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Tries
2
Try Assists
4
Tackle Breaks

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Ran for his usual 280 metres and also crossed for a try.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Tries
280
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

3.  Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)

On the wrong side of the scoreboard but was the best in a beaten team. Scored a try and ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand.

BRIAN KELLY
Centre
Titans
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Tries
2
Line Breaks
205
All Run Metres

4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Crossed for a try double and had a hand in another in a strong performance.

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
2
Line Breaks

5. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

Scored a double against a Brisbane side who fell apart in the final 20 minutes.

DAVID NOFOALUMA
Wing
Wests Tigers
ROUND 18 STATS
2
Tries
143
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

6. Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers)

Contributed to his side's win with a whopping five try asissts and four line-break assists in a man of the match display.

ADAM DOUEIHI
Five-Eighth
Wests Tigers
ROUND 18 STATS
5
Try Assists
56
Kick Metres
4
LB Assists

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a try and set up two others in a big win against Newcastle.

JAHROME HUGHES
Halfback
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
Tries
109
Kick Metres

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Completed 42 tackles and ran for 148 metres. The best in a losing side.

9. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)

His first game back in several weeks and he hadn't missed a beat. Scored a try and set up another.

REED MAHONEY
Hooker
Eels
ROUND 18 STATS
40
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
LB Assists

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Ran for 257 metres and completed 37 tackles in a 76-minute performance.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 18 STATS
257
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

11. Corey Harawira-Naera (Canberra Raiders)

Broke an astonishing 13 tackles against a frail Cronulla defensive outfit and provided plenty of second phase play with 7 offloads.

COREY HARAWIRA-NAERA
Second-Row
Raiders
ROUND 18 STATS
30
Tackles Made
13
Tackle Breaks
146
All Run Metres

12. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

One of his better games this season, crossing for a try and recording seven offloads.

RYAN MATTERSON
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 18 STATS
34
Tackles Made
1
Tries
2
LB Assists

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Strong game, scoring a try and running for 153 metres with ball in hand.

CAMERON MURRAY
Lock
Rabbitohs
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Offloads
1
Tries
38
Tackles Made

Interchange:

14. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

15. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

16. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

17. Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)