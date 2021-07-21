Round 18 of the NRL is in the books. Here is who made our team of the week.
Scored a try and set up two others as his confidence in the starting fullback position grows with each passing week.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)
Ran for his usual 280 metres and also crossed for a try.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)
On the wrong side of the scoreboard but was the best in a beaten team. Scored a try and ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)
Crossed for a try double and had a hand in another in a strong performance.
Centre
Try Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
5. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)
Scored a double against a Brisbane side who fell apart in the final 20 minutes.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
6. Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers)
Contributed to his side's win with a whopping five try asissts and four line-break assists in a man of the match display.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)
Scored a try and set up two others in a big win against Newcastle.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
Completed 42 tackles and ran for 148 metres. The best in a losing side.
9. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)
His first game back in several weeks and he hadn't missed a beat. Scored a try and set up another.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
10. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)
Ran for 257 metres and completed 37 tackles in a 76-minute performance.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
11. Corey Harawira-Naera (Canberra Raiders)
Broke an astonishing 13 tackles against a frail Cronulla defensive outfit and provided plenty of second phase play with 7 offloads.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
12. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)
One of his better games this season, crossing for a try and recording seven offloads.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Strong game, scoring a try and running for 153 metres with ball in hand.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
Interchange:
14. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)
15. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)
16. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)
17. Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)