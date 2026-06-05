A series of outlandish and factually incorrect statements on a podcast this week re-ignited the Suburban grounds debate in a way.

It's a debate that comes up every finals series as the question of whether or not the Sharks should host a knockout match arises.

Those new here, yes I am a Sharks fan, and yes we make finals almost every year.

I won't name and publicise the podcast where claims of "being told" that Ocean Protect Stadium (Shark Park) was about to be ripped away from the Sharks.

The Sharks issued a strongly worded statement that was akin to blowing a giant raspberry shortly after Zero Tackle confirmed that the ground wasn't about to be replaced, but that is not why we are here today.

Every few years we have big wigs, journos and podcaster, who more often than not support inner city teams playing out of big stadiums, claiming the game needs to move away from suburban grounds.

Manly's Brookvale Oval, Cronulla's Ocean Protect Stadium and the Tigers 97 home-grounds seem to cop the brunt of the lazy criticism but the fact is, the suburban grounds are here to stay... and so they should!

Just circling back for one last pot shot at the ridiculous comments, why would the NRL move the Sharks to Kogarah Oval from Shark Park, if suburban grounds were on the out? For one extra set of toilets and one less food option?

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Seriously, look it up!

I have to fully admit that I have a soft spot for the suburban grounds.

I grew up a Sharks fan that visited whatever Shark Park was known as at the time, multiple times a season.

The other side of my family were all St George fans so we were often at Kogarah growing up.

I maintain that, despite it's current state, Leichhardt Oval is special.

Despite meeting my now ex-wife at Brookvale Oval, I still hold that place in high regard.

A trip to the Gong is always fun, especially sitting in the stands and seeing the water behind the hill. Ok, I've done that once compared to 20 times on the hill.

Campbelltown is a trek for most but I've been there countless times for NRL games, trial games, even the NSWL Women's Grand Final. Went into extra tine. We (Sutherland, that is) lost but it was still brilliant fun.

Even Central Coast Stadium is good fun. A long way from the south of Sydney, but it's a beautiful stadium and doesn't get used nearly enough.

I know I'm not the only one will brilliant memories on the hills across these multiple grounds.

Nobody has ever said "Can't wait to go to Accor Stadium on Sunday arvo and watch the footy".

Of course the brand new Allianz Stadium is far superior to any of the grounds I've mentioned. The facilities are breathtaking and as long as it's not a full house, very easy.

Accor is massive and has so many options, when they open them up.

Commbank Stadium at Parramatta is a mini version of Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Suncorp is outstanding fun for Magic Round and Broncos games.

All four hold court over any of the Suburban grounds for big games.

Totally and utterly soulless otherwise though.

Ever been to a Thursday night Dogs or Souths game where there's 11,000 people? It's dark, it's somehow cold even in the early rounds, nothing is open and you can't wait to get out of there.

Ask Dogs fans how they feel about Belmore games. They mean 10 times more than any fixture at the Olympic Stadium.

Why do Leichhardt games always sell out, even if it's pouring rain? Because it's special!

Game days at the suburban grounds are always so much better too. The pre-game pub crawl. The favourite place to grab something to eat. The post match venue.

The major argument though against shifting the Sharks, Dragons, Tigers and Sea Eagles to these inner city venues is, what makes you think fans would travel?

Sharks fans barely went to Kogarah during Shark Park's down time. It's a 12-minute Uber on a good run!

Manly fans are notorious for not crossing the bridge, even for finals games.

The Tigers host huge games at Commbank, which is smart, but if you make every game a Commbank game, they become less special and more of a chore.

I guarantee you as a Sharks fan that crowds would fall off a cliff (Manly too) if Allianz became the home for both clubs.

This is not AFL either. Very, very different to AFL in fact.

I am willing to fully admit that I loathe the current state of Shark Park.

I gave up my season tickets because there was a 30 minute wait for my daughter to use the bathroom. Not for me.

Try telling that the 10,000 plus ticketed members though.

Brookvale is too cold on a Thursday night for this 40-year-old wuss. Plenty were there on Thursday night.

You take that game to Allianz and theres 8,000 people and an atmopshear akin to one of those Covid games where they piped in noise to cover the silence.

Ok the game may, one day, move to the bigger stadiums full time. It's the corporate overlords who run the game who want this, for sponsorship opportunities.

I've heard the "the next TV deal will want big stadiums" argument more than once.

Ask Amazon how they'd feel marketing rugby league when there's 12,000 people littered across an 80,000 seat stadium.

Blockbuster stuff!

Rugby league was built in the suburbs and to this day runs on triablism. Calls to change it now are lazy, disrespectful and scream of "I'm a Roosters fan and you should all play in my stadium, even though we won't share it with Souths".

I should read this opinion out over the weekend on a podcast.