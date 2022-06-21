The NRL's representative round is here, with international football, men's and women's Origin matches and junior representative matches on a nine-match program.

While all 16 NRL clubs take a breather, things kick off at Belmore on Wednesday evening with Lebanon to play Malta, and run all the way to Sunday evening when the second game of the men's Origin series will be played between the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons.

Women's Origin on Friday night has quickly become a centrepiece of the weekend, as have the Pacific Tests, with New Zealand and Tonga in Auckland on Saturday afternoon one of the most highly-anticipated matches in recent times.

Junior representative fixtures - with men's and women's under-19s Origin - also make their return to the calendar, with both games to be played on Thursday evening at Leichhardt.

How to watch rep round on TV

All matches across the course of the weekend will be live on TV in Australia, with the exception of the match between Lebanon and Malta on Wednesday evening.

The men's Game 2 in the State of Origin series will be exclusive to Channel 9 - a free to air channel available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

All other games will be simulcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports through Fox League, available at Channel 502 on Foxtel services.

How to live stream rep round online

All matches across the course of the weekend will be available to live stream.

Seven of the nine matches are available on both 9Now and Kayo Sports. Lebanon vs Malta is exclusive to Kayo, while the men's Origin game is exclusive to 9Now.

Kayo Sports is a paid platform, while 9Now is free to use.

Lebanon vs Malta

When: Wednesday, June 22, 7:30pm (AEST)

Where: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore

How to watch: Kayo Sports

Under-19 Women's State of Origin

When: Thursday, June 23, 5:45pm (AEST)

Where: Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

Under-19 Men's State of Origin

When: Thursday, June 23, 7:45pm (AEST)

Where: Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

Women's State of Origin

When: Friday, June 24, 7:45pm (AEST)

Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

New Zealand vs Tonga - Women

When: Saturday, June 25, 1:10pm (AEST) - 3:10pm (NZST)

Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

New Zealand vs Tonga - Men

When: Saturday, June 25, 3:20pm (AEST) - 5:20pm (NZST)

Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

Samoa vs Cook Islands

When: Saturday, June 25, 5:40pm (AEST)

Where: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

Fiji vs Papua New Guinea

When: Saturday, June 25, 7:50pm (AEST)

Where: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now

Men's State of Origin - Game 2

When: Sunday, June 26, 7:50pm (AEST) - 5:50pm (AWST)

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now