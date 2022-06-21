The NRL's representative round is here, with international football, men's and women's Origin matches and junior representative matches on a nine-match program.
While all 16 NRL clubs take a breather, things kick off at Belmore on Wednesday evening with Lebanon to play Malta, and run all the way to Sunday evening when the second game of the men's Origin series will be played between the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons.
Women's Origin on Friday night has quickly become a centrepiece of the weekend, as have the Pacific Tests, with New Zealand and Tonga in Auckland on Saturday afternoon one of the most highly-anticipated matches in recent times.
Junior representative fixtures - with men's and women's under-19s Origin - also make their return to the calendar, with both games to be played on Thursday evening at Leichhardt.
How to watch rep round on TV
All matches across the course of the weekend will be live on TV in Australia, with the exception of the match between Lebanon and Malta on Wednesday evening.
The men's Game 2 in the State of Origin series will be exclusive to Channel 9 - a free to air channel available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.
All other games will be simulcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports through Fox League, available at Channel 502 on Foxtel services.
How to live stream rep round online
All matches across the course of the weekend will be available to live stream.
Seven of the nine matches are available on both 9Now and Kayo Sports. Lebanon vs Malta is exclusive to Kayo, while the men's Origin game is exclusive to 9Now.
Kayo Sports is a paid platform, while 9Now is free to use.
Lebanon vs Malta
When: Wednesday, June 22, 7:30pm (AEST)
Where: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
How to watch: Kayo Sports
Under-19 Women's State of Origin
When: Thursday, June 23, 5:45pm (AEST)
Where: Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
Under-19 Men's State of Origin
When: Thursday, June 23, 7:45pm (AEST)
Where: Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
Women's State of Origin
When: Friday, June 24, 7:45pm (AEST)
Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
New Zealand vs Tonga - Women
When: Saturday, June 25, 1:10pm (AEST) - 3:10pm (NZST)
Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
New Zealand vs Tonga - Men
When: Saturday, June 25, 3:20pm (AEST) - 5:20pm (NZST)
Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
Samoa vs Cook Islands
When: Saturday, June 25, 5:40pm (AEST)
Where: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
Fiji vs Papua New Guinea
When: Saturday, June 25, 7:50pm (AEST)
Where: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now
Men's State of Origin - Game 2
When: Sunday, June 26, 7:50pm (AEST) - 5:50pm (AWST)
Where: Optus Stadium, Perth
How to watch: Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Sports, 9Now